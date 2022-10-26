As a part of an annual tradition, the William H. Hannon Library was transformed into a gateway to the land of the fey for two haunting nights. Shrieking banshees to sultry faeries of the Unseelie Court prowled the shadowed aisles between bookshelves. With each tour, students interacted with, learned about and were chilled by witnesses to the fey and the fey themselves whose performances were both encapsulated by students of the theatre arts program.
The journey started at the top floor, spiraling down into the depths of the basement. As the groups descended through the library, they were guided through scenes that became progressively scarier in spirits met and darker in the visual atmosphere. These scenes were either composed simply with costumed performers or had small sets that worked with the library’s architecture.
Chloe Fehr, senior theatre arts major and production designer of the event said, “This is not a space built to have theater. A lot of this design is set dressing and moving things around. It really is a fun challenge because we don’t know what it will look like until we get here, which is the day of the show.”
The minimal sets also made for more intimate interactions between the performers and the groups of spectators. A lot of them featured heavy eye contact, with performers getting right in the students’ faces, as well as targeting certain ones with words or gestures but with no physical contact.
“There’s something so special in getting to interact with people. You see your friends and play with them and get up close and give them a hard time. They try to make you laugh and you try not to break character. It's just a lot of fun,” said senior theatre arts major and event performer Alexis Harris.
This year’s official theme was “Widdershins,” the word directly alluding to what is wrong, evil or unlucky. It was no surprise that spirits like these were what roamed the library’s floors. As it had during past years, this theme paralleled the current exhibit in Hannon’s Archives and Special Collections on Difficult Fairies which primarily covered British tales existing as cautionary stories to young girls. However, more culturally diverse myths were showcased through the performances.
Writer, director and theatre arts faculty member Kevin Wetmore said, “Every culture has a type of faerie. I wrote about half the script and as people auditioned, we asked if they would be willing to represent a faerie from their culture, and a lot of them said they would love to. I would craft the original script and then say, ‘make sure it’s right, make sure pronunciations are correct, talk to parents.’ So it really is a collaborative effort.”
The Hannon Library’s brief time hosting faeries of all sorts proved to be a frightening success to students, performers and organizers alike. For more information on upcoming theatre arts events, click here.
