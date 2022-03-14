While just browsing on the internet, Google happened to give Shaun Holmes, junior marketing major, an advertisement looking for college students to be on the CBS game show, “The Price is Right.” Little did Holmes know that this very ad would score her a spot on the show.
“I don’t even remember why I felt inclined to even apply. I have always thought that it would be fun to be on a game show and decided to go out on a whim and apply,” said Holmes.
After sending in an application, the idea of actually being on a game show was not real to Holmes until she started getting calls from people that worked for CBS that wanted her to audition over Zoom.
"[The casting director] told me that he wanted to see a ton of energy. So I was just being crazy in my room for a bit and it was honestly hilarious,” said Holmes. “At the end of the audition I asked if he wanted me to be even more energetic and he said that I killed it, so I thought I might have a good chance to actually be on the show.”
After her successful audition, she got a callback to film at the end of January. But now that she had a spot on the show, she had to prepare as she would be competing on national television. But there was one problem: Holmes had never watched an entire episode of “The Price is Right.”
“I had never really sat down and watched a whole episode; I had only seen clips. So, when I was confirmed a spot on the show, I immediately started watching old episodes to get an idea of how the show worked. I wasn't even familiar with the rules until I started preparing,” said Holmes.
The episode that Holmes is featured on is spring break themed, which means that the contestants and the entire audience were other college students. This was a plus for Holmes.
“My friend, Jack, who came as my guest, and I got custom LMU themed t-shirts made because we were told to show off school spirit. Being on a game show full of college students was more fun and comfortable because we were all there to have a good time,” said Holmes.
On the day of filming, Holmes headed to the CBS Studios in Los Angeles to have an experience she had been waiting for for quite some time. With nerves of steel and the possibility of winning some prizes on her mind, Holmes was ready to be a contestant on “The Price is Right.”
“Getting to the studio, seeing the set and meeting the hosts was super surreal. But I wasn’t very nervous as I was only really excited. The audience was having so much fun and we spent so much time dancing in between takes,” said Holmes.
This episode of “The Price is Right” aired today, March 14, on CBS and is available for streaming through Paramount+. Tune in to support a fellow Lion.
