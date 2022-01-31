Q: I am having a hard time juggling school, friends and work. How do you make time for all of them and not feel like you are spreading yourself too thin?
A: This is a tough one. Managing school, friendships and work are all extremely important. The first thing you need to do is make a schedule. Go buy yourself a planner and log when you have your classes, homework and what work you need to do for the week. Once you figure out when you have free time, then dedicate it to hanging out with your friends. Most importantly, you need to also make time for yourself. During this time in our lives, as students, we can feel lost. We don’t know how to manage our busy lives. The key is to find the thing you need to prioritize that week. Once you figure that out, plan your other things around that one specific thing. If you can’t go out with your friends because you have work, that’s okay. Before you go to bed, make a to-do list for the next day. Making a to-do list is incredibly productive because you can just focus on what you need to do that day, so your mind doesn’t feel cramped.
As essential as I believe it is to keep to your plan and do your homework/work on time, there are also times when you simply should say yes to a weekday dinner with friends, a party or a concert. I assure you that your study paper or notecards will be waiting for you when you return. You will graduate. Allow yourself to unwind.
Q: How can I become closer with my roommate?
A: Moving in with a stranger is not easy, but remember it's not easy for them either. Even if it is uncomfortable at first, there are lots of opportunities for transforming a new roommate into a solid friend.
1. Make yourself approachable. Being kind is the right approach to building a friendship. Don't be scared to get out of your room, if you have separate rooms, and go socialize. Being personable, starting conversations and spending some time hanging out with your roommate will help you develop a friendship. If you’ve lived with your roommate for some time now, it’s not too late to start building the friendship.
2. Eat together. I know this sounds kind of silly, but just cooking or ordering food together gives you both the chance to share not only food, but also conversations as well. Try to make it a plan to get food with them once or twice a week. That will help develop a little bond between the two of you.
3. Movie or game night. Everyone loves a good movie or board game. Invite your roommate to watch something with you. Maybe find a TV show neither of you have seen before and start watching it together.
4. Invite them to hang out. Inviting your roommate out to a party or with your other friends will strengthen your friendship. This will demonstrate to them that you like hanging out with them and look forward to spending time with them. Accepting their invites is also a terrific opportunity to meet new people and expand your social circle.
You also don’t need to be best friends with your roommate. If you don’t think there is a friendship there, then you don’t need to force it. I understand that you want to be really close, considering you’re living with them, but there are so many other students at LMU that you can be friends with. Try and become close with your roommate, but don’t get down on yourself if it doesn’t work out.
Q: How do I have fun in college?
A: Having fun is a very important part of your college experience, but going to college isn’t just about partying every single weekend and being a rebellious young adult. College is about finding yourself and figuring out what you may want to do for the rest of your life. Here are some ways you can have fun in college:
1. Get a jump start on your work. Yeah, yeah, I know. This doesn’t sound fun at all. However, if you get your work out of the way, it’ll open up more time for you to have fun and you won’t be as stressed.
2. Join Greek life. Joining Greek life was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I made amazing friends and developed connections that will last a lifetime. Greek life isn’t just a big party, it's about philanthropy and helping others as well.
3. Join a club. Clubs are an amazing way to have fun and make friends that have the same interests as you. Go on LMU's Clubs & Organizations page and find all the available clubs.
4. Explore Los Angeles. Get some fresh air and walk around. Every day, there is sure to be something new for you to discover.
5. Develop new friendships. Making friends is definitely the best way to have fun. College is the perfect place to find your people and create memories.
Yes, academics matter, internships are nearly expected and getting your connections for your dream career is one of the major objectives here, but for the love of everything that is good, please have fun. Before you know it, you’re going to be walking around campus in a cap and gown. Enjoy yourself, try new hobbies and make new friends. You’re here for four years — have fun.
Click here to submit anonymous questions that you would like advice on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.