Q: How can I eat on a budget?
A: The best and most efficient way to eat on a budget is either going to the grocery store or on-campus dining. LMU has a ton of great food options for students, especially if you don’t want to use a credit card or cash. Iggy’s Cafe and the Lair take your One Card, and have lots of food and drink options. You don’t have to eat your food there either; you can pick it up and take it back to your dorm or apartment. Check the LMU dining website for more information about on-campus dining. Eating on campus or cooking your own meals is more cost-effective than eating out at restaurants. Restaurants tend to upcharge their food, and you spend way more than you need to.
If you don't want any food from campus, you can go purchase food from LMU's local grocery stores. Ralph's, Bristol Farms, and Trader Joe's aren't too far from campus, and they have a great selection and hot bar options as well. If you're shopping at a grocery store, make sure you plan your meals and have a list. After you've planned your meals, the best method to save money is to establish a list of the things you absolutely need – and commit to it. You'll avoid unpleasant surprises in your bank account at the checkout counter if you maintain a continuous account of how much money is in your basket. Use your phone's calculator to keep track of all the vegetables, fruits and other foods you're placing in your cart.
Q: I want to lose some weight; what is the best diet I should follow?
A: Personally, I don’t believe in dieting. I tried the Keto diet a few months ago, and although I lost a few pounds, I was miserable. I found myself getting really moody and even craving more food than before. Making abrupt, drastic diet adjustments might result in short-term weight loss. However, such extreme adjustments are neither healthy nor wise, and they will fail in the long run. Permanently altering your eating habits involves a thorough strategy that includes reflection, replacement and reinforcement.
The best “diet” plan is a balanced diet. Try to be more active: go to the gym, try walks, attend a workout class, etc. Drink tons of water, and eat lots of protein and greens! If you want a cookie, eat the cookie! If you want a bag of chips, eat that bag of chips! If you know you're going over to your friend's house for a pizza night, maybe choose salad for lunch over a burger. Listen to your body; if it wants something, you can eat it. Just make sure you are aware of what and how much you're eating. Here's some information about how healthy a balanced diet is, according to Headline. For more information, you can consult with a dietician or nutritionist.
Q: I tend to skip meals throughout the day and just snack. Is this bad?
A: I’m not a doctor nor a dietician; however, I believe the healthiest and most satisfying way to eat is three meals a day with a little snacking! Everyone’s diet is different, so it really depends on what works for you and how you feel.
First, I really recommend eating breakfast. Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. You need brain fuel so you will be energized throughout your day. If you don’t want to eat a giant breakfast, that’s fine. Start off with some eggs and fruit! I know some people who don’t love to eat lunch but try and find foods you will enjoy. Try to eat a sandwich with your snack, or even a salad or smoothie bowl. Dinner is important because it’s your last meal of the day. If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like to eat large quantities of food at once, you can space it out. Have something small at one point in the night, then have something else later on. It’s really important to try and get some protein in all of your meals, and get your daily nutrients in.
Click here to submit anonymous questions that you would like advice on.
