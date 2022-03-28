Q: How can I thrive, as a woman, in the male-dominated industry that I’m in?
A: Doing what you love is a great way to take the lead. Consider what makes you happy and then go for it — create a chance to inspire others. You should also try to surround yourself with individuals who encourage you and believe in you.
I also understand that relationship-building is one of the many problems that women confront when working in a male-dominated environment. It's simple for men to grab a beer together, but there seem to be underlying connotations for women if they want to have a drink or dinner with a male business associate, colleague or potential client on their own. These constraints can make it more difficult to form solid bonds.
Despite the specific hurdles that women experience in male-dominated occupations, women are succeeding. Even if we, as women, are working against the social norms, we must also learn to succeed inside them. There is no limit to what you can do if you have passion, insight and a desire to bring your colleagues along for the ride.
In our world, everyone has their own set of hurdles, and being a woman in a male-dominated industry may be challenging at times. There will always be some professions that are more male-dominated by choice, which isn't always a negative thing. It simply implies you may face a unique difficulty that you did not anticipate or plan for when you started the work. While you may not always be able to change your industry, you can alter your approach and learn from your struggles in order to become the role model that younger women require.
Q: Do you have any advice on how to uplift other women?
A: I frequently emphasize that a woman has power on her own; however, when we work together, we have a greater impact. Because there were so few employment chances at the top, we were encouraged to be competitive with one another in the past. It is clear that the strategy does not function. The truth is that only by raising one another up and embracing the power of collaboration will we be able to change the formula and have a lot more fun in the process.
We are now approaching a new age in which women are honored and given greater possibilities than ever before. Let us not waste these possibilities to go step all over each other. According to an article by Empowering Ambitious Women, here are some ways you can help empower other women:
1. Speak out for women.
2. Encourage other women in everything they do.
3. Share opportunities with them.
4. Share your own story with others.
5. Make connections, network, and build a friendship.
When you notice a woman working hard to achieve her goals, you should empower her! Give her your support. Give her some advice. Give her words of encouragement. Be her hype lady. Offer her everything you'd want someone to give you if you were in her situation. I guarantee she will never forget it. And who knows, it could pay off for you and the many other ladies around you in the future.
