Q: I feel like my boyfriend and I don’t have much in common. Is that a bad thing? Also, how can I find stuff we have [in common]?
A: No, this is certainly not a bad thing. Having common interests often seems like it makes it simpler to find common ground and begin a passionate conversation. However, common interests aren't all that significant. What matters is that you respect each other's interests. Shared hobbies can also be a source of friction since you may feel you are competing with one another. Different interests are good; the trouble arises when one or both parties refuse to compromise. Say you enjoy basketball and he enjoys hockey. The smart thing to do is for both of you to put up with it for the sake of the other. You attempt to like hockey because he likes it, and he tries to enjoy basketball because you enjoy it. Consider your "nothing in common" relationship a fun way to widen your activity horizons. Show real interest in the things that your partner enjoys. Take turns trying new things or exploring one another's passions.
Q: Sometimes I feel as though I’m the “odd one out” of my friend group. Do you have any advice on how not to feel this way?
A: Being the odd one out in a social circle may be really distressing. Your friends are meant to be the ones that have your back no matter what. They are the ones who are intended to make you feel valued, respected and accepted. So, if you find yourself on the outside of the group, you may begin to believe that your social life is doomed.
Fortunately, that does not have to be the case! Just keep the following suggestions in mind:
1. Be confident: As upsetting as it is when your friends appear distant, you should not scold yourself. Try calmly talking with one of your friends. They should try to understand your feelings. If they don't, then take this as a sign that this friend group was not a good fit and they aren't your true friends.
2. Find your passions: Sometimes being the odd one out simply means that your interests don't align with those of the rest of the group. This isn't a terrible thing, and it doesn't mean you should stop doing things that make you happy. Instead, consider joining a group, team or class centered on your passion. This will allow you to meet potential friends who share your interests.
3. Take the lead: Whether you're wanting to get more active in a new or old friend group, you might want to attempt taking the lead sometimes.
4. Concentrate on individual friendships: You don't have to develop a new group of best friends overnight. Remember that solid individual friendships may provide you with a fulfilling and well-rounded social life.
Recognizing that you're the odd one out might be discouraging, but it doesn't have to be the end of your social life! You can keep your social life going well by maintaining your confidence, calmly addressing problems and choosing connections that are a better match. Recognizing that you aren't truly bonding with your friends might sometimes provide the drive you need to meet people who can relate to you more naturally. And, in the end, that's a great thing!
