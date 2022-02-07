Q: How do I cope after going through my first heartbreak?
A: Ah, the first heartbreak. Breaking up with someone, or getting broken up with, is never fun or easy. The truth is, heartbreak is one of the hardest things we can go through. A person's first true heartbreak can be excruciating. It feels as if a rug has been yanked out from under you, especially if it happened out of nowhere.
The first time you fall in love is just as emotional as the first time you break up. It's tough, but I'm here to assure you that it won't last forever. There are a few things you can do right now to help you feel better.
Understanding how to deal with your first breakup takes a lot of trial and error. Some people turn quickly to their ex and beg to get back together, or they engage in vindictive actions. To be honest, this will not help you feel better at all. Going out of your way to insult or hurt your ex may feel nice at the moment, but it will only make you feel worse later. If you genuinely want to recover, you must keep your head high and be the bigger person.
It's also natural to want to hibernate like a bear for a while, but this is not the time for that. Try to surround yourself with people who will bring you positive energy and keep you smiling, such as friends and family. I can understand how your ego could suffer if you've been broken up with, as you may find yourself blaming yourself for everything or feel insecure. Many people worry about the future, but you must realize that this split does not represent you as a person.
It is critical to view this as a learning experience. Constantly seeing memories of your relationship will not help you recover, so avoid them. Turn your attention to yourself and your own well-being. Don’t try to text or call them all the time, and if you really feel the urge call your best friend instead.
Here are some additional tips and tricks on coping with your first heartbreak, according to Glamour Magazine:
- Find your support system.
- Get some exercise.
- Try and cut off communication with your ex.
- Allow yourself to feel your emotions … it’s okay to be upset.
- Try to learn what went wrong in the relationship.
- Don't judge yourself on the length of your recovery process.
- Take care of yourself. Remember, you are the most important person in your world.
- Create new routines.
- Remember that the pain won’t last forever.
- Reflect on the positive parts of the relationship.
Q: How do I stop procrastinating?
A: Here’s the thing — everyone procrastinates. It’s one of those common things among people that everyone tries to fix. However, we then tend to procrastinate fixing our procrastination.
People say you should finish the most difficult assignment first thing in the morning. False. Create a "to-do" list for the day and put the most heinous task at the top. If you're going to kill time, you should kill it by doing something on the list. You may want to push yourself through assignment after assignment in order to escape the awful obligation at the top. I know that may sound weird: why wouldn’t we do the most difficult assignment first? Well, once you complete it, you may want to "treat yourself" and not do the other items on the list. However, if you complete the little tasks that you have to do throughout the day first, then you will feel better about yourself and will feel more inclined to do the bigger assignment. You will also be able to spend more time on the bigger assignment if you get the other tedious tasks out of the way. Once you get in the habit of doing this, you’re going to start feeling better about yourself, because you are getting work done. According to College Data, here are a few ways to avoid procrastination:
- Set goals. It's far more simple to get started on a job when you set modest, attainable goals rather than confronting a large, hazy plan.
- Prioritize. Decide what assignments are most important to you, and spend most of your time on those.
- Set deadlines. Aim to complete your tasks and assignments a few days ahead of time. That way, if anything unexpected occurs, you'll still have time to finish them.
- Eliminate distractions.
- Get organized. Begin maintaining a list of all your assignments and their due dates. When you're organized, you have a more orderly and balanced structure to tackle.
- Take a break. Go on a walk, get some food or do something that will get your mind off of your work. This will help you feel less stressed, and will help you retain more information when you go back to your work.
- Hold yourself accountable. While it is simple to create excuses not to study and to take needless or excessively long breaks, stop yourself before that happens. Keep in mind that you are accountable for the tasks you do or do not finish.
- Reward yourself. Consider rewarding yourself after preparing for an exam or finishing an assignment. It can be something such as watching an episode of a TV show or going to dinner with your friends.
Q: I went on a date with someone and they ghosted me, what should I do?
A: Getting ghosted is such a sucky feeling. It leaves you feeling unwanted, and worrying about what you did wrong. However, most of the time, you didn’t do anything wrong at all. There are endless possibilities as to why you could’ve been ghosted, but it doesn’t really matter. What actually matters is that they weren’t the person for you. Don’t waste your time wondering why they ghosted you or going over thousands of “what-if” scenarios in your head. Accept the fact that they did, and try to move on.
Ladies, if he wanted to, he would. That’s something my mom has always told me, and it’s true. If someone wants to be with you or see you again, they will make that very clear. If you go on a date with someone, and they don’t reach out to you about another one, then chances are, they don’t want another one. Don’t let this get you feeling upset or unwanted. I’ve been ghosted, my friends have been ghosted, almost everyone will be ghosted at some point in their lives. There are plenty of fish in the sea, and this person is not worth your worries.
