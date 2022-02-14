Q: This past month has had a negative effect on my mental health, and I’m not sure how to fix it. How do I stop feeling sad all the time?
A: One thing that you should always remember is that it’s okay to feel sad. Letting yourself feel your emotions is actually really healthy. However, I understand how difficult life can get, and how stressed out things can seem. Trust me, I’ve been there. Everyone goes through rough patches in their lives, and the best thing to do is try and keep a positive mindset. It’s easier said than done, I know. But, it's easier said than done, but if you let yourself get swallowed up by the negative little voice in your head, then the process of healing will slow down. There are times when you’re not going to want to get out of bed, but there are so many ways to help yourself get up — try hanging out with people that bring light into your life. It’s also a good idea to have things to look forward to, so make some plans. Having motivation during these low parts of your life can feel impossible. You may believe that things will never get better. Things can always get better, I can promise you that — low points aren't endless valleys, they are merely gaps between stable peaks. With time and positivity, everything will get better. Focus on the small things: getting up in the morning, doing some homework, hanging with a good friend, etc. You will be okay, everything will work out.
Q: I just transferred to LMU this year, and I’m having a hard time making friends. Do you have any advice on how to put myself out there?
A: I transferred to LMU this year as well, so I understand how difficult it can be to make friends. Immersing yourself in an unfamiliar environment, surrounded by people who are already friends, is extremely intimidating. Especially with COVID-19, there aren’t as many in-person events or gatherings to go socialize with new people. The best way to put yourself out there is to join a club or an organization on campus. By doing this, you will automatically have a group of people that have common interests. Another tip I recommend is becoming friends with someone who isn’t a transfer, such as someone who has been a student at LMU. It’s great to be friends with someone who knows the social and academic scene, so you have someone to take you under their wing. As I said before, I know this is really hard, and you may feel awkward at first. But, you will find your people here at LMU. Try to get involved on campus, and talk to people in your class. Your best friends are here, you just need to put yourself out there to find them.
Q: I’m currently on a pre-med track, and I realized this isn’t what I want to do anymore. How do I tell my parents?
A: Realizing what you want to do with your life should be exciting and thrilling. I know how it can feel to not want to disappoint the people around you, especially your parents. I recently changed my major as well. I knew it was the best thing not only for my career, but for my own well-being. If you are open and honest with your parents, they should support your decision. If you voice your concerns about your major, or just explain why you don’t like it anymore, trust that they will listen and make it clear that you want to follow your own path. Don't be afraid to listen to them in return, but don't let others try and stop you from doing what will make you happy. Do what you want, and do what makes you happy. If you want to join the circus, do it. If you want to become a lawyer, do it. This is your life. Don’t let anyone or anything get in the way of your dreams.
