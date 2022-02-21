Q: I'm incredibly nervous about graduating from LMU this May and entering the "real world." Do you have any advice on how to prepare for life after college?
A: If you're a college student, you've undoubtedly already begun to consider what you'll do after graduation. Especially college seniors, who usually begin planning for life after graduation as soon as possible. Graduating college and joining the "real world" might be nerve-racking, but it doesn't have to be overpowering.
Take this checklist one step at a time, and you should be ready for life after college by graduation:
- Improve your connections. Contact professors, old classmates, coaches and any mentors who has been influential in your life. Networking, even before graduation, can provide you with an advantage in your future job search.
- Start your job search. Throughout your senior year, and especially in your final semester, keep an eye out for entry-level or internship positions that you are suited for.
- Avoid making comparisons. Aim toward your own objectives and celebrate your own accomplishments. Avoid making comparisons to your friends or classmates, particularly on social media.
- Budget. Begin by compiling a list of all of your monthly costs and determining which are constant, such as housing and student loans, and which are variable. Categorize your expenses and keep track of how much money you spend in each area each month. If you're spending more than you make, look for areas where you can make changes.
- Improve your social media presence. It is critical that your social media profiles reflect a favorable image of you. Prospective employers may search for you on the internet, and if they find something they may not like or this is inappropriate on your social media, it could cost you a job opportunity.
- Breathe. This is the most important step. You may not have everything in order and feel like you aren’t prepared. It’s okay. Everyone graduating is just as nervous as you are. You will succeed, and find the right path for you. Always remember to just breathe.
Q: How do I find a roommate after college?
A: Moving to a new place does not mean you need to do it by yourself. Whether you wind up with a roommate you met online or a referral from a friend, you have a myriad of resources at your fingertips. Finding roommates is a difficult process. It's tough to find someone who matches your way of living. But it doesn't have to be a toss-up. If you know where to search, finding a roommate and moving in together can be much simpler.
Here are some ways to help your roommate search:
- Discuss with your friends and family if they know anyone in the area, and plan a time to grab lunch or coffee with someone that they know. Or, even if they aren't looking for a roommate, make a friend. I'm sure they will know people who are also looking for someone to live with.
- Consider placing an ad on a social media site in which you describe the sort of person you're searching for and details about your apartment or location that could tempt a possible roommate. Use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
- Consider looking through LMU’s alumni page to see if you can get any leads. To make new contacts in your new city, you can see any upcoming events and connect with people.
Once you have some roommate options, you should always try and meet them in person before committing to live with them. Make sure they aren’t using you or catfishing you in any way either. Be careful, and when you meet for the first time, always meet in a public place.
Your roommate doesn’t have to be your best friend. Yes, you should get along with each other, but that doesn’t mean you need to do every single thing together. Some people think they need to be best friends with their roommates, but honestly, that can cause more damage than good. Make sure they are easy and desirable to live with. It’s great to be friends with them, but don’t stress about it too much.
