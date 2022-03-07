Q: I feel as though I need a change in my life. What can I do to make a change that isn’t permanent or life-changing?
A: I can relate to this so much. I’m the kind of girl who always needs some change in my life or at least something to spice it up a bit. The first thing I always tell people to do is get a haircut. I know that seems so minuscule, but it really does make a difference. You could also color your hair as well. Changing the color or cutting your hair isn’t permanent, and it’ll give you the chance to try something new! Plus, you’ll get some great compliments out of it. For example, I got bangs in August, and I felt like a whole new person. Another thing you can do is switch up some things in your bedroom, dorm or apartment. I love switching out posters on my wall, pillow or simply the colors of my sheets. Even adding a plant to your living room or a new rug can make all the difference. I just added a disco ball to my apartment as well, which is awesome. It’s always exciting adding decorations to your usual space; it adds a fun little flair.
Q: My girlfriend’s birthday is coming up, and I’m not sure what to get her. Do you have any ideas?
A: I know it seems like girls are hard to shop for, but actually it’s quite the opposite. Us girls love the little things: flowers, candles, a handwritten note and something meaningful. Yes, jewelry and clothing are nice, but girls are a little sappier than guys, so we appreciate the heartfelt gifts. You should, without a doubt, write her a card. You don’t need to buy one from a store; just grab a pen and paper and personalize it. The next thing you should do is get her flowers. Girls love flowers. Let me repeat that: Girls. Love. Flowers. She’s your girlfriend, so you probably know what food she likes or what her favorite restaurant is. Take her out to dinner, or even better, cook her favorite meal. If you don’t know how to cook, read below to the next question. Personally, I love experiences more than material things. Set up a sunset picnic, or book a hotel room in a surrounding city for the night, go to dinner and explore the area. You can never go wrong with a gift card to her favorite store, or even a Visa gift card and so she can pick out her own gift. Don’t be scared to get creative with gift ideas. Remember to relax: she will love anything you get for her, especially if it comes from the heart.
Q: I want to start making my own meals but I don’t know how to cook. Where do I begin?
A: Here is Jessica’s guide on how to cook for beginners:
- Start with a food that you love that may not be totally healthy for you. You will be satisfied with the junk food, and you'll be treating yourself as a reward for cooking something. Start with homemade brownies or cookies. Don’t you dare make boxed desserts. C'mon, you’re better than that! You can also make a humungous plate of nachos. Cut up some jalapenos and onions and make some melted cheese yourself. Don’t buy queso in a jar.
- Try and cook something out of your comfort zone that you know you're going to mess up. Take a risk and see what happens. If things go wrong, you'll remember each one and things will go more smoothly the next time. If everything goes as planned, you'll feel super accomplished. Skip the pre-planned frozen meals. You've got this.
- Learn how to cook meat. Knowing how to cook chicken, ground beef or steak is really crucial for meals. Most dinners involve a type of meat, and recipes will come easy to you if you know how to grill. You can cook meat easily on a grill, stove, oven, or even easier, an air fryer.
- Ask for help. Do you think Gordon Ramsey taught himself how to cook? Nope. Asking questions is super important when it comes to cooking. Call up your family or friends, and ask them what their favorite dish to make is or just how to cook something specific. I’m sure they will help you. Also, Google can answer almost all of your kitchen questions. Try going on Youtube and watching ‘how to’ videos.
Check out Spruce Eats, All Recipes and Pure Wow for easy step-by-step recipes you can try.
Click here to submit anonymous questions that you would like advice on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.