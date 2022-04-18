Q: I applied for tons of summer internships, and I didn’t get any of them. I’m super upset, and I don’t know what to do.
A: Don’t be too hard on yourself. To be completely transparent with you, the same thing happened to me. It’s normal to be upset over something like this – especially with all the time and effort you put into the applications – but at the end of the day, it just wasn’t meant to be. I know that sounds extremely cliché, but it’s true. The best thing to do right now is to apply for more jobs or internships. Even if an internship didn't work out for you this summer, apply for some fall internships. If you’re looking to make money over the summer, you could also apply for a job in Los Angeles or your hometown.
Take this summer to reflect on why you may not have gotten the internship. Look over your resumes and cover letters to make sure you didn’t miss adding relevant work experience. Another thing you can do is talk to a career coach. The career coaches at LMU offer tons of help and will guide you through job searches and the application processes. Check out LMU's Career page for help.
Most internships take only a few people out of the thousands that applied. Don’t stress over these internships. The right job will come with time, don’t worry.
Q: I’m trying to decide if I should take an internship in New York, or stay with my family in California and work remotely. What should I do?
A: Unfortunately, this is a question you need to answer yourself. While moving across the country seems nerve-racking (don't get me wrong, it is), it's also an amazing opportunity that allows you to become super independent and explore a new city with new people. On the other side of things, there’s nothing wrong with staying at home while being surrounded by family and friends, and working an internship remotely. Either way, the decision you pick will be the right choice. The best thing to do is to make a pros and cons list for each option and go from there.
It’s okay to be nervous about a big decision like this. It’s deciding what company you are going to work for, and the environment you are going to be working in. Exploring a new city is always exciting for me. I moved to Los Angeles from New Jersey not too long ago, and it was scary. But, it was the best decision I ever made. Another thing to remember is that this is just for one summer. You’re not leaving anyone or anything behind if you go to New York – you’re traveling and learning more.
Staying at home can be just as amazing. You’re in the comfort of your own home, surrounded by the people you love and you don't have to figure your way around a new city.
There are many positive aspects to both options. Take time to reflect on your options, and talk to your family as well. See what they think is best. Ultimately follow your heart and listen to what it's telling you to do.
