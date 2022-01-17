Q. Since the LMU campus is slow right now, I've been feeling pretty bored. Do you have advice for things that I can do for free around LMU?
A. Due to the current COVID restrictions, finding things to do around campus may seem difficult. I know, we are all sick of staying in and watching movies in our dorms/apartments and if you’re like me, working out at a gym is not on the top of our priority list. However, this is the perfect time to go outside and get some fresh air. Bluff Creek Trail is a four-mile trail below the "LMU" letters. This trail is perfect for all skill level hikers, and if you’re lucky, you may see a dog, or 10.
If you’re not interested in playing around in some dirt, maybe you can splash around in some water. Venice Beach is only four miles away from LMU’s campus. A fun perk about living in Los Angeles is that the weather is always perfect. Grab your bathing suit, towel and sunscreen, and hit the beach. Have the urge to go to the beach at night? Well, you can. Dockweiler State Beach is a three-mile stretch of beach with concession stands and a picnic area. This well-known beach is home to many fire pits. Before you get your friends together and start your bonfire, read the fire pit rules, so you can have fun, and stay safe.
If you’re not an outdoorsy person, you can pick up a new hobby. Have you ever tried painting? Singing? Maybe even writing? Get creative and don’t be scared—the world is in your hands. Check out LMU’s Area Attraction page for more ideas on what to do around LMU.
Q. How do I stop caring about what other people think of me?
A. For my entire life, I have always been concerned about what other people thought of me. I wanted to amaze everyone. I put everyone else's happiness ahead of my own and I wanted to be liked by everyone, but I never thought to consider why I felt this way. Why am I so preoccupied with what other people think of me? More specifically why do we, as a society, place such a high value on what others think of us? I'm not suggesting we shouldn't be concerned with what other people think, as there are occasions when making a good impression is critical, but when we are concerned about what others think of us, we seek affirmation from them. We want acceptance from others. We will never be satisfied if we continue in this manner. In reality, this has the potential to contribute to anxiety, sadness and other specific emotions.
The truth is that it is impossible for you to be liked by everyone. Some people may dislike you, and that's perfectly fine. The only way to genuinely be happy is to look within yourself for confirmation. You'd be surprised how much your quality of life will improve if you love and accept yourself for who you are. The way you view the world around you has a big impact on your emotions and your whole attitude about life.
Q. How do you have a crush? For eight years now I have purposefully stopped myself from having crushes. I think I did this partly out of fear of rejection and partly because I knew I wasn't going to pursue my crush. I always thought "why go through the trouble when I know how it'll end?" Regardless of whether doing that was healthy for my emotional state or not, I'd still like to know how to have a crush. Do people still get crushes in college? Even after college?
A. Having a crush is a very normal thing. Do people still get crushes in college? Even after college? Yes. I understand how hard it can be, with the fear of rejection to admit to having a crush on someone. You are not alone.
I’m a strong believer in telling someone how you truly feel. This may be hard for a lot of people, and I don’t recommend telling your crush you like them if you've never talked to them. Trust your instincts. If you aren’t super close with your crush, try to spend some time with them, and take it from there. If you live your life in fear, you're never going to know what can happen. Fear is not always a bad thing—you just need to trust yourself and be confident. Confidence is key when it comes to having a crush.
How do you know you have a crush? You'll just know. When you see and think of them, you'll get this euphoric feeling. Give it a chance — don’t run from it. How do you be confident and talk to your crush? When you see them, have a couple of minutes of the nervous, awkward conversation. It’s okay—everyone has to have those awkward conversations before it can turn into something real. Exchange numbers and warm smiles that arouse a buried sense of excitement. Start playing the terrible texting game: text them knowing that you'll be worrying about when they'll respond. You’re supposed to feel nervous but you'll also feel excited about what might happen. Create a text that is friendly but not needy. Make a reference to anything you discussed during your chat and offer a meetup you'll both enjoy, like getting drinks. Just trust your instincts and let yourself have a crush, no matter the outcome.
Q. What are some red flags in relationships?
A. Relationship red flags differ across relationships but having a general idea of what they can be will help you detect them when they appear in your relationship. The best method to address red flags is to communicate your concerns and ask your partner how they feel about the issue. Here are some red flags to look out for in your relationship.
If your significant other engages in truly toxic behavior like lying, gaslighting and manipulating, those are red flags that will drain the life out of you. If you are hesitant to address difficulties with your significant other or are concerned about your safety in their company, it is time to move on and possibly seek professional help.
Lack of communication
It is a red flag when whatever is "communicated" is frequently exhibited through short temper and, at times, the feared "silent treatment." These people find it difficult to discuss problems or express their feelings. When it appears most vital to be open and honest, they often emotionally remove themselves and cope with the issue on their own.
Lack of trust
A person who does not hold themselves accountable for their conduct lacks integrity and respect for their significant other. You may believe that there are many "missing parts," that are being kept from you.
Controlling behavior
They may be envious of your continuous ties with other individuals, and control where you go and who you interact with, confining your life to only what is relevant to them.
Hiding your relationship
Some individuals simply don't enjoy putting their personal lives on the internet or even talking about their feelings with friends, but that's not the same as hiding your relationship from others, which is about as obvious as a red flag can go.
There are many more red flags you should look out for in relationships. If you ever feel unsafe in your relationship please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233).
