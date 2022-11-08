Registering for classes can be a cause of stress and anxiety for many, but there is no reason to make preparing for next semester nerve-racking. Using the following helpful tips and tricks may help you succeed in getting exactly the courses you want.
Make sure you know your registration time
One of the most important aspects of preparing for your registration is knowing exactly when your registration time is. This may seem like a simple step, but is important to plan exactly what you will be doing when it comes time for your registration. Will you be in class and have to step out for a moment? Will you have to set your alarm a little extra early to be up in time for your slot? Making a clear, concrete plan of where you will be during your registration time is essential to make sure no extra stress is added to choosing your classes.
Use Coursicle
One of the most important parts of registering for classes is making sure none of the courses overlap. This is hard to visualize when you just have the times for individual classes and no way to map out your schedule. Coursicle is here to save you. On this site, you simply choose LMU as your school and add which classes you want to be in. This way, you can see if any of the classes you are trying to register for overlap and if you have to switch any around.
Make sure you have a Plan A and a Plan B
Chances are, you may not get exactly the classes you had planned on. This is why it is important to create alternative plans for your registration. The multiple plans you create may be completely different from each other, which makes it exciting to see the various paths you could be taking next semester. Flexibility is one of the most important virtues to have when registering for classes, so make sure to hone this skill during your allotted time.
Meet with your academic advisor
Academic advisors are there for a reason. Arranging a quick zoom session to go over your perspective schedule with your advisor is a great way to double check if you are on the right path. Your advisor may have suggestions to change, drop or add a class in order to get you on the right path towards graduation. An advisor may give you insight you may not have know about before chatting with them. Your advisor has the experience to give you an unique perspective on schedules that you may not get from your peers. Making a quick call is a nice way to have a pair of outside eyes make sure you are on the right track.
Join the waitlists
Seeing a class you are excited for being full is a discouraging feeling. But fret not, waitlists are there for a reason. Many people have to change or drop their initial class registration, especially towards the beginning of the school year. Chances are, it could be one of your dream classes. Adding yourself to a waitlist will not change anything about the classes you are registered for, so you might as well add your name. Even if you do not get in, there is no harm in joining the waitlist.
Overall, being open to new and different classes will be your greatest asset. Whatever courses you get into, even if they may not be exactly what you were hoping for, any class at LMU is guaranteed to open your mind to new and exciting ideas and experiences.
