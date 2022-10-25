It's no secret that LMU is a well-regarded, renowned film school, but not everyone knows which films are made by former LMU students. In the mediascape that is Hollywood, how have Lions left their mark?
Life + Arts sought to rank of those works with a few conditions. Each film had to have a former LMU student in a lead production role, and each former student can only be featured once.
10. David Mickey Evans ‘84, “The Sandlot,” director
Imagine this: you are in elementary school, it is a rainy day, and your teacher wheels out the old television to put on a VHS tape to keep the class entertained during lunch. Over the sipping of juice boxes and crunches of goldfish, “The Sandlot” epitomizes the classic childhood rainy afternoon. A story of baseball and friendship, it’s a sweet, feel-good film that will be watched for years to come, which earns it a spot on this list.
9. Patricia Whitcher ‘83, “Thor,” executive producer
One of the earlier Marvel Cinematic Universe films, "Thor" strikes a good mix of comedy and action. In terms of world building, Asgard feels concrete and believable, which is difficult for many fantasy films. It creates an imperfect, but lovable hero and sets up his growth for future films.
8. Jason Constantine ‘97, “Saw,” executive producer
“Saw” created a subgenre of horror. It may not be the most critically acclaimed film on this list, but its influence on popular culture is unmistakeable. The film is referenced in everything from “The Office” to “Gilmore Girls.” Captive prisoners, hidden cameras, dangerous games —a truly captivating horror movie best paired with late night popcorn.
7. Lauren Montgomery ‘02, “Batman: Year One,” director
“Batman: Year One" an animated film exploring the journey of a young Batman as he learns what it takes to be the hero Gotham needs. The only animated film on the list, its art is gritty, making use of shadows and the faint glow of street lights. Action lines emphasize the story’s comic book origins and the voice cast brings the characters to life.
6. Stephen McEveety ‘77, “Braveheart,” producer
"Braveheart" tells the captivating, epic tale of William Wallace, a Scottish hero who fought for independence from England. With wonderfully choreographed medieval action, an amazing score and an emotional story, “Braveheart” makes the perfect historical drama.
5. Effie T. Brown ‘93, “But I’m a Cheerleader,” line producer
A quintessential piece of gay cinema, this satirical comedy is an old favorite. The movie is campy as can be with a delightfully pink and blue color palette. It’s ahead of its time in terms of gay representation and amazingly quotable. I will always remember RuPaul’s character saying, “I, myself, was once a gay.” Effie T. Brown has produced multiple films focusing on under-represented groups— “Real Women Have Curves” was the other contender for this spot, which is another must-see film.
4. Brian Helgeland ‘87, “42,” director
This film made me love baseball. "42" is a truly fantastic biopic about Jackie Robinson’s life bolstered by Chadwick Boseman’s compelling performance. It has the perfect blend of emotion, history and beautiful sports montages. Helgeland has also written powerful films, such as “L.A. Confidential,” which was another contender for this list, but the staying power of “42" is unmatched.
3. James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad,” director
Gunn is the reason this list refers to former LMU students and not LMU alumni. He never graduated from LMU, but he was a film student here for two years. His contributions to the comic book film world are undeniable between “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad.” Additionally, he was named a co-CEO of DC films just this week. “The Suicide Squad” (2021), not "Suicide Squad" (2016), takes the cake for me with its flashy colors, constant comedy and gory action scenes. I did not know I could care so deeply for a CGI shark before seeing this film.
2. Francis Lawrence ‘91, "Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” director
This is one of those sequels that builds upon the first film so well that it may even be better than the original. It is a heart-wrenching dystopian world, one where the characters are complete and surprisingly deep for a young adult film.
1. Barbara Broccoli ‘81, “Skyfall,” producer
The namesake of the Broccoli Theater, Broccoli's contributions to the James Bond legacy are undeniable. It was tough to decide which film to put, but “Skyfall” has everything between its gripping action, beautiful cinematography, score and quippy dialogue.
This is the opinion of Athena Cheris, a freshman film production major from San Francisco, CA.
