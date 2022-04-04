Sometimes watching a documentary can scratch a specific itch when it comes to watching something on TV. Whether you are a self-proclaimed documentarian or only saw “Blackfish” because someone told you to watch it, there are many documentaries that everyone can not only learn from, but also maybe even enjoy.
Robert DeMaio is a professor in the School of Film and Television who only teaches classes about documentaries. He has been a documentary professor at LMU since 2014, so he knows more about documentaries than the average person.
“My whole career has surrounded documentaries. Before I was a professor, I worked as a post-production documentary editor ever since graduating [from the] USC film school,” said DeMaio.
He went to film school with the hopes of pursuing a specialty in directing and screenwriting, similar to most film students. But during college, DeMaio received an opportunity that made him turn to documentaries and not look back. The opportunity involved making a documentary in collaboration with KABC about the first year of mandated busing in Los Angeles in 1978 in an attempt at racial integration in schools. It followed five different families, each from different ethnic groups and social backgrounds.
“Once I got onto this USC documentary, the bug bit me. Documentary making is such an interesting idea because if you are writing a screenplay you go into production and then it is locked in, but what appealed to me about documentary is that you couldn’t fully plan it out. In reality, you will be thrown all these curve balls and would have to pivot and maybe even change the whole concept. This is what excited me the most,” said DeMaio.
Though DeMaio didn't recall a certain documentary or series that inspired him to want to dedicate his life to this style of filmmaking, he reflected on what sparked his mindset.
“I was just sort of presented with specific opportunities and was learning how to edit. I had professors who were documentary true believers and they helped me out. My entire career has been documentaries or nonfiction. My style of editing is that I kind of have to live the project. I get very authorly. It’s not a nine to five. I am interpreting and collaborating with directors and making sure I am telling the story correctly,” said DeMaio.
With his expertise, DeMaio has compiled a list of the top five best documentaries that will not only teach you a few things, but tell moving stories that are you are bound draw your attention.
1. “Stories We Tell”
“This one is so unusual and personal. It is a family saga about all of the secrets that bubble below the surface really within every family. The filmmaker follows the story of her mother's death and finds out some secrets along the way. It is sort of a detective story and the form itself is so interesting. It is really just so clever. It is both intellectual and emotional.”
2. “The Battle of Algiers”
“This film follows the very relevant depiction of a resistance movement. It’s an anti-colonial treatise. I think it's relevant to another resistance movement that's happening right now in Eastern Europe. It is also a ridiculously exciting film. Its style is sort of electric. It is the recreation of a historic uprising, so you can quibble if it is actually a documentary, but its style makes it so fascinating.”
3. “Man with a Movie Camera”
This film depicts city life in the Soviet Union during the 1920s through interesting and dynamic shots.
“Simply because this one is so wild, I have to include it on the list. I mean you really don’t think of a filmmaker from the 1920s being so out there. Watching this documentary is really like an art installation, but it also communicates the tenure of the time and how people lived. Whether it relates to people in a contemporary mode, I don’t know. The black and white may be hard to stomach, but it is worth it.”
4. “The Act of Killing”
“It is so difficult to watch but the methodology behind it is incredible. It is about these groups in Indonesia in the 1960s that were waging a genocidal attack on ethnic Chinese and communists. These people are still alive and still living in Indonesia. The filmmaker found them and wanted them to reenact their crimes. They tell the camera how they killed and tortured people. It is very disturbing.”
5. “Dick Johnson is Dead”
“This is a Netflix documentary about the filmmaker and her father who is sinking into dementia. She makes use of all of these techniques that are fictional techniques such as turning it into a musical and pre-enacts his funeral. It’s a very odd film that is wilding inventive and encapsulating."
If you are trying to get more into documentaries or learn a little more about history, this is the perfect list to get you started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.