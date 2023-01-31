With the support of LMU’s School of Film and Television and the Loyolan, I packed my heaviest coats and extra thermal socks to attend the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT this past week. In between checking out the quaint town and taking in the serene snowy mountains, I was able to see over 10 movies, each with its own special characteristics and artistic merit. Painstakingly, I narrowed down my five favorite films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
5. "Fair Play"
"Succession" enthusiasts will go crazy for this movie. Bought by Netflix for $20 million, “Fair Play,” starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor, tells the story of Emily and Luke, a couple working at a high-stakes financial firm in New York City. When Emily gains a coveted promotion, the couple’s relationship begins to slowly unravel in dangerous ways. “Fair Play” isn’t groundbreaking by any means, but it does do a great job at what it sets out to do. The characters are dynamic and interesting. The film is truly made by watching the couple interact and fall apart rather than the actual plot. I anticipate this will quickly become a well-liked film, with much debate over the alluring ending.
Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, “You Hurt My Feelings” is about Beth, a writer debuting her first fictional novel. Upon accidentally overhearing her presumedly supportive husband critique her manuscript, she spirals thinking of the white lies people tell to protect their loved ones. The concept is so simple and universal, it’s a shock it hasn’t been portrayed on screen before. The most enticing aspect of the film is its writing, written by director Nicole Holofcener. The script feels as if it was stolen from a real family’s dinner table or the private therapy sessions Tobias Menzes’ character attends. Beyond the exceptional writing, the standout performances from the two leads create a beautiful film that will be well-loved upon release.
3. "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields"
By far the best documentary I saw at Sundance, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” revolves around the iconic actress, from her highly provocative childhood filled with sensual films and modeling campaigns to her life now, particularly through the post-Me-Too-society lens. I did not know much about Brooke Shields beyond her iconic Calvin Klein ads and early films before watching this, but being a fan of director Lana Wilson’s early documentary “Miss Americana” about Taylor Swift, I knew this was a must-see. Through interviews with childhood friends and new acquaintances, Brooke Shields’ sensitive story is carefully and deliberately told with archival footage of past late show appearances and home videos.
This is not a documentary to be missed, exposing the sexualization of children, especially young girls in Hollywood and how social media is allowing for these same principles that led to Shield's objectification to continue into the 21st century. It also gets points for being the only film at the festival that made me cry. The two-part documentary will premiere on Hulu.
John Carney is one of my absolute favorite directors (check out "Sing Street" if you haven’t seen it already), so it is really no surprise that this movie made my cheeks hurt from smiling the entire runtime. As one could presume from the title, the film tells the story of Flora, a single mother working low-paying jobs to provide for her son, whom she does not get along with particularly well.
Feeling purposeless, Flora begins to take online guitar lessons from a teacher out of Los Angeles. While forming a bond with her teacher, her newfound love of music allows her to better connect with the son she truly does love. Through original songs and heartwarming dialogue, “Flora and Son” is the feel-good movie of the year, honoring the sacrifices mothers make for their children and how music connects us all. Bought by Apple TV+ for $20 million, it is presumed to release later this year.
1. "Eileen"
Hitchcockian and highly stylistic, “Eileen” is my No. 1 pick of the festival. “Eileen” is a film adaptation of the book of the same title, written by “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” author Ottessa Moshfegh, who also co-wrote the screenplay. This is a movie that will stick in your head long after you finish it. The movie has many twists and turns, so it would be pointless trying to describe the details of the plot without entering spoiler territory. Without giving too much away, Eileen is the film’s protagonist, working an unsatisfying job at the local men’s prison when she becomes infatuated with Rebecca, the jail’s new resident psychologist. The whole movie feels like a fever dream, bending the boarders of reality with the imagined, making an illusive and intriguing movie. I can’t wait to watch it again.
This is the opinion of Vivian Schafbuch, a sophomore Film, Television and Media studies major from Petaluma, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
