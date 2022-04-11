Trevor Jackson, a senior studio arts major at LMU, is not your average college student. Jackson is a jack of all trades: a photographer, a set dresser for films, a full-time student and an all-around nice guy. Jackson’s work has been shown on KCET and the PBS NewsHour. Through his photography, he has been able to interact with individuals from all walks of life, emphasizing the people they surround themselves with. His purpose is to capture the stories that are all around us. But, what’s his story?
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jackson knew that he had a passion for photography from a very young age. His grandfather, grandmother and mother traveled all over the world, taking lots of incredible photos in the process.
When he reached high school, Jackson had the opportunity to take a photography class. “That’s when I started to really invest my time into photography,” he said.
Jackson’s photos are not your ordinary portraits; he snaps candid moments of untold stories. His grandfather’s travel photos of people, art and culture deeply impacted Jackson. He described them as the roots for his documentary-style photos.
“I really do enjoy being able to go out and to tell a story with my photos, but also to sculpt something beautiful out of the things that we have available to us,” explained Jackson. “It brings me a different sense of appreciation when I can create an image that is compelling, emotional and was done naturally.”
The natural aspect of his work is what distinguishes him as a photographer.
Jackson's photojournalism career started when his photos of a Black Lives Matter protest caught the attention of KCET and citizens. The photo that generated the strongest response was an image of three men, one of them a white man with a chain around his neck, standing on top of a car with another police car on fire in the background. It was a moment of three strangers standing strong together fighting for the same rights. Race did not matter.
This photo led him to opportunities he had only dreamed of. He received the ability to shoot at the L.A. Times studio and was even offered a full-time job with them. However, he had to turn it down due to being a student. He’s currently working with KCET as a photojournalist.
“I'd love to see where the relationship between me and photojournalism goes,” he stated, suggesting later that he'd love to work for a newspaper one day as a staff photographer.
“I think it'd be such an interesting opportunity to invest in Los Angeles and the stories and lend my talent to trying to amplify the things going on around me.”
He also sees himself following in his grandfather’s footsteps and becoming a travel photojournalist.
“I feel responsible for telling the stories in a place that is not talked about and highlighting the people of worth in showing a place with integrity as opposed to exploiting them.”
In case you want to check out more of this work, here is his portfolio.
