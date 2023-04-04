College campuses are known for many great things, but largely, they’re also known for ridiculously high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. While a lack of parental supervision, rampant substance use and — let's face it — hormones, there is an innate hookup culture that comes with going to college.
Finding a long-term partner or even a short-term fling can be difficult on college campuses; especially if, like me, you aren’t the type to strike up a conversation with a stranger at a whim. Thanks to the competitive tech industry and the constant reinvention of the newest perfected love algorithm, this task is becoming much easier. Online dating has become so normalized that one of the first things many college students may do when they set foot on campus is download a dating app. If people don’t download them for the possibility of a relationship, they simply join for the inkling of curiosity in a new environment buzzing with unfamiliar energy.
The allure of dating apps is hard to resist, but in an oversaturated market, it can be hard to navigate which apps cater best to your desires while also having the necessary features available without a paywall. For LMU students, there seem to be three apps at the forefront of the dating scene: Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.
As of 2022, Tinder had over 75 million active users, while Bumble and Hinge trailed behind with 50 million and 23 million respective users. Tinder is a typical starter dating app. It’s a classic, but like most old things, sometimes you wonder how it’s existed through so much social progress, yet changed so little. Tinder was released in 2012, but — eleven years later — it still only allows non-binary-identifying users to fill in their gender under an “other” category, while prompting them to decide to be seen under searches for either men or women. While Tinder has some cool features like university-specific searches or hobby-based compatibility, it seems like they’ve prioritized primarily cisgender and straight users over the many other intersectional groups that use the app.
Additionally, as any current Tinder users can vouch for, the audience on Tinder leaves something left to be desired. Tinder has become more of a hookup platform than a dating app. People swipe during downtime to window shop or make plans for a Friday night while they have their dorm to themselves. It should also be noted that men make up over 75% of Tinder users, while other apps have better distributions — another indication that Tinder has probably outlived its relevance as a dating app.
While most times, dating apps feel like an inflated game of “hot or not,” there are some success stories. Don’t believe me? Just watch any Hinge ad ever. “The dating app designed to be deleted” prides itself on offering users the chance to go on their last first date. Hinge offers a plethora of picture, voice and video prompts for users to add to their dating resume. These features allow potential partners to get a well-rounded and manicured-to-perfection first impression of the person they are matching with, as opposed to three pictures and a bio that was definitely found via Google search.
Similar to Hinge, Bumble also has profile prompts to help users’ personalities shine through; however, the organization of these prompts isn’t great. On Hinge, users can determine how and where these prompts appear on their profile; whereas, Bumble automatically inserts them between the images a user has uploaded. One cool Bumble-specific feature is the ability to set your account to either “date, bff or bizz” mode, creating a space on the app for more than just romantic relationships.
Bumble promotes itself as a feminist dating app, “shifting old-fashioned power dynamics and encouraging equality from the start” by requiring women to make the first move when a match is made between two people of opposite sexes. Despite this overtly heteronormative branding strategy, Bumble is surprisingly inclusive; providing users with more options to identify their gender and sexuality than Tinder, thus resulting in an increased usage of Bumble by queer and nonbinary individuals.
If it’s a genuine connection you’re looking for, I would point to Hinge. While Bumble has the potential to create long-lasting relationships and does a better job of acknowledging intersectional identities than Tinder, it’s become a sort of fall-back for people who have been banned from Tinder and are looking for a similar format. Considering that, Bumble appears to be split between people looking for long-term relationships and short-term fun, which can be a thrilling adventure if you’re willing to take that gamble.
Throughout your four years at LMU, chances are you’ll venture into the world of online dating at some point. You’ll probably get really good at picking out the fake accounts from the real ones and even be able to relate to the inside jokes when you finally bump into that person you matched with two weeks ago but forgot to message. Regardless of which app you prefer, the online dating experience on the Bluff is one you’ll surely never forget— for better or for worse.
This is the opinion of Mateo-Luis Planas, a freshman political science major from Bridgeport, Conn.
