Part punk-rock concert, part musical, part badass female cast, the Del Rey Players’ “Lizzie” opened last Thursday to crowds of excited theatre-goers and community members. “Lizzie” tells the story of the infamous Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892. The show is one interpretation of Lizzie’s life, retold with rock ballads, feminist and queer themes and punk fashion. When watching this show, it is evident how much female energy and power went into it, as the shows cast, the director, assistant director and the stage manager were all women.
“It’s something that happened so long ago, but it's still really relevant today,” said Chloë Fehr, director of the show. “It is about a woman demonized through history, and “Lizzie” gives a reason as to why she did this and you root for her.”
In order to prepare for playing the historical figures, the cast did immense research, such as reading Lizzie’s trial records, which many lyrics of the show are derived from.
“Everything in the show is based on facts, everything with Lizzie and her father, and her love of pigeons. It's all true. It was really interesting to dive into that,” said Taylor Bacco, the actress who plays the title character Lizzie Borden.
Something very special about this production of "Lizzie" is the addition of a live band. The cast was ecstatic about this, as they originally rehearsed with rehearsal tracks. “It made the story come to life,” continued Bacco. “It makes it feel so different than a traditional musical theater orchestra. This is a true rock band, and they are so passionate about what they are doing.”
Above anything, this show is an incredible example of female empowerment and taking back a historical narrative. Fehr reiterated this point, saying, “This show is very much about being loud, being queer, being feminine and powerful. I just really love that.”
For fans of feminist stories, true crime, rock music and musical theater, “Lizzie” will be running through Saturday, April 9. Tickets are $10 and will be available at LMU Del Rey Players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.