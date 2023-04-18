If you grew up with TV-loving parents like I did, the announcement of Martin Sheen as the 2023 undergraduate commencement keynote speaker probably triggered a slew of excited texts. When I initially saw his photo, I was immediately brought back to high school government class as I thought, “Is that the guy from 'The West Wing?'”
While our parents and grandparents enjoyed Sheen’s performances in “Apocalypse Now,” “Grace and Frankie” and “The Departed,” most students did not recognize the actor upon first glance. However, Sheen has had an illustrious career as an actor and activist.
Sheen was born to an Irish mother and Spanish father with the birth name Ramón Estévez. Although he never legally changed his name, he began using the stage name Martin Sheen during his teenage years as he tried to break into the film industry. His first name can be attributed to CBS producer Robert Dale Martin, while his last name was inspired by the previous auxiliary bishop of New York, Fulton J. Sheen.
The choice for Sheen to speak to LMU's student body is not entirely random. Although he did not attend college directly after high school, Sheen pursued higher education at the ripe age of 66 years old when he attended the National University of Ireland, Galway, for one semester.
Although the 82-year-old actor may present a tame, stereotypical grandfather persona, he has been arrested about 68 times for civil disobedience. From climate change to anti-nuclear demonstrations, Sheen has protested for a wide range of social justice causes.
When he was named honorary major of Malibu, California, he proclaimed the city would be a ''nuclear-free zone, a sanctuary for aliens and the homeless and a protected environment for all life, wild and tame.” Although many residents were disgusted by this statement, the Chamber of Commerce supported him, allowing him to keep the title.
Sheen was an early supporter of AIDS activism. In 1986, Sheen starred in the Royal Court Theatre's production of "The Normal Heart," Larry Kramer's autobiographical play on the HIV/AIDS epidemic in New York City. In 1988, Sheen publicly supported the Burning Bush resource center, dedicating a meditation room to his friend who had died of AIDS a year prior. Now he supports the cause as the co-chairman of the Cinema Against AIDS Toronto event, raising money for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research.
If you don’t know Sheen from his filmography or activism, you may recognize one his children. Charlie Sheen, best known for starring in “Two and a Half Men,” has carried the Sheen name into the next generation.
However, his oldest son Emilio Estévez might rival his family when it comes to fame. After deciding to keep his family’s given name, Estévez became a young film staple through the 1980s as a part of the nicknamed “Brat Pack.” Some of his most notable roles include “The Breakfast Club”, “The Outsiders” and “The Mighty Ducks."
Sheen’s other two children, Renée and Ramón, have also made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, but often work behind the scenes.
He may be a father of four in real life, but he’s also the beloved Uncle Ben in Sony’s “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Looking into the eyes of a young Andrew Garfield, he spoke the six words most often quoted within the franchise.
So, as Sheen takes the graduation stage on May 6, I know I won’t be the only one crossing my fingers to hear the famous line, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
