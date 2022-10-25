Walking around Wellness Wednesday, groups of police officers, EMTs and firefighters stood behind booths. Thankfully, the first responders were not there to assist with a current emergency, but instead to teach students how to responsibly handle a future one.
As a part of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Great Shakeout drill, LMU Emergency Management hosted its ninth annual QuakeFest, an emergency preparation fair with supplies and information. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, students could stop by the booths for free tacos, emergency supplies kits and enter to win a large vehicle supplies kit.
To enter the raffle, students received a bingo card with instructions to visit four of the 13 booths for emergency information — which included Campus Safety, LMU Information Technology Services, American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
“It’s been three years since we’ve been able to host a full-scale emergency preparedness fair due to the pandemic, so we were very excited to be back in full force in 2022. Our aim is to make the fair fun and engaging — it’s understandable for the thought of emergencies to be a bit scary, but hopefully the structure of the fair removes that barrier,” said Director of Emergency Management Jessica Castañon.
Although the event was marketed around campus, many students were surprised by the drill, which went off at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
“We were in class discussing the reading and an announcement came from my professor’s computer saying we had an earthquake drill. I was very confused, but my teacher explained the drill and told us to get under our desks, where we stayed for a minute,” said senior marketing major Maya Greenberg.
Another drill alarm went off at 6:50 p.m., allowing more people on campus to practice for an earthquake.
“While it’s hard to quantify how many stopped to drop, cover and hold on in their individual classrooms or residence halls, we identified times that hopefully ensured the greatest possible participation, given enrollment in daytime and evening classes,” said Castanon.
LMU’s location on the San Andreas fault makes it the perfect community to participate in the nationwide drill. According to USGS, Southern California is 75% likely to experience a roughly 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the next 20 years.
However, there are many ways to stay safe during an earthquake. LMU Emergency Management recommends to drop under a nearby table, cover your head and neck and hold on to the furniture above you.
"Have a communications plan with your household, including roommates. Save paper copies of important phone numbers, including family members, doctors and schools, and determine an emergency meeting spot," said Castanon.
Posted across campus, Emergency Management flyers also reminded students to face away from glass and avoid power lines if outside. Check out their website for seven important steps to stay safe before, during and after an earthquake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.