Every Thursday around 9 p.m., an overwhelming amount of new music appears on Spotify. There is a certain amount of new albums and singles released from some very widely anticipated artists. Of course, there are some that win over the hearts of everyone and ones that can be quite upsetting.
This past week there were several big releases from artists that haven’t released full albums for the past two to four years. “The Car” by the Arctic Monkeys is the first release from the band since 2018. “The Loneliest Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen is her first release in two years. It has been a little under a year since Swift's latest release, but she's a musical juggernaut.
Regardless, all three of these artists have cult followings that prohibit any of the albums from performing poorly because of their dedication. Here are the three albums ranked in the order of which ones were most impressive to least impressive.
3. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift
I know this will upset many Swifties, but we have to face the truth that there are several versions of Taylor Swift and some versions are better than others. I don’t hate Taylor Swift. I think she is an incredible songwriter, but she hasn’t made incredible pop music since her 2014 release “1989.” Since that album, she has released “reputation” and "Lover," both pop albums that were mainly enjoyed by mainstream radio and obsessed fans.
More recently, she created “folklore” and “evermore,” which are alternative folk-focused albums that are more critically acclaimed and arguably a lot better. The most recent is "Red," which included new songs. “Midnights” is comparable to “reputation” and “Lover” because of the highly stylized synth pop paired with overly descriptive, almost corny lyrics. I don’t have a problem with the way the album sounds; I think the turn off for me is the lyrical content. Simply put, they are cleverly written but explain too much. There is no room for ambiguity with this album. So, while "Midnights" will most definitely be embraced by Swifties, I can't imagine it being the favorite pick of a non-Swiftie.
2. “The Loneliest Time” by Carly Rae Jepsen
A lot of people tend to forget about Jepsen. She had a few massive hits in the early 2010s, but she really started to build a strong, mainly LGBT+ following with her album “Emotion” in 2015. Now, she has really stuck to what she knows with “The Loneliest Time.” It’s no “Emotion,” but it will do.
"The Loneliest Time" features the kind of classic punchy pop sound that Jepsen has mastered. Her lyrics at times can also be a little cheesy, but the majority of this album is full of songs that quickly get stuck in your head. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that this album is in the running for best album of the year, but it’s not a disappointing release. It definitely fills the void of new Carly Rae Jepsen music for pop fans.
1. “The Car” by Arctic Monkeys
“The Car” is more than just another album. No, the Arctic Monkeys are back in full force. Alex Turner has expertly written beautiful songs about love and loss that are sung in a new way for him. The way his voice is paired with the melancholic orchestral sounds that dominate the album reminds me of some of David Bowie’s ballads. From beginning to end, "The Car" is a full-on production. And while it differs from their previous work because it isn’t as heavily rock-focused, this album is a refreshing change that demonstrates their versatility as musicians. It very well might be in the running for album of the year. This is the one you need to take a moment to listen to.
This is the opinion of Cerys Davies, a junior journalism major from Monterey Park, Calif. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Follow and tweet comments to @LALoyolan on Twitter, and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
