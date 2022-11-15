We've all heard of Joe Rogan and “Call Her Daddy," but with the countless podcasts on the market right now, it’s hard to find the right one for you. As you travel home this holiday season, pop on your headphones and try a new podcast after taking this quiz.
1. You're checking out your favorite news source, the Loyolan. What is your favorite section to read?
A. News or Sports
B. Bluff
C. Opinion
D. Life + Arts
2. It's Friday night and you have no plans — where are you?
A. Treating myself to a nice dinner
B. Binging a new reality show with my roommates
C. Catching up on homework
D. Taking Buzzfeed quizzes
3. You find a huge spider in your room - What’s your immediate response?
A. Kill it. Duh.
B. Scream and run as far away as possible
C. Take it outside to reunite with nature
D. Sheepishly attempt to kill it before asking for help
4. Time to destress: what’s your go-to?
A. Reading my book club's monthly pick
B. Scrolling on TikTok until the screen time video comes on
C. From face masks to meditation, all things self-care
D. Time for a nap!
5. Which is your favorite Disney Channel original movie?
A. "High School Musical"
B. "Cheetah Girls"
C. "Let It Shine"
D. "The Lizzie McGuire Movie"
6. What is your most used app?
A. Twitter
B. Messages
C. Not sure, my time limits are always on!
D. Letterboxd
7. What is your dream spring break?
A. Going home to see family
B. ¡Viva la México!
C. AB service trip
D. A relaxing resort with close friends
8. Which "Parks and Recreation" character would your friends say you are?
A. Leslie Knope
B. Tom Haverford
C. Donna Meagle
D. Ben Wyatt
Staying Updated: If you answered mostly As, you are more likely to use podcasts to stay informed on all things in the news. One of the category’s most popular podcasts is "The Daily," which uploads quick daily episodes every morning by 6 a.m. For weekly headlines in layman’s terms, journalist Derek Thompson breaks down all topics on his show, "Plain English." If you’re a sports fan, "Draft Dudes" uploads daily episodes running through NFL and college football.
Besties for the Resties: If you answered mostly Bs, you’re gossiping with your roommates while taking this quiz. The best friend podcast format has become increasingly popular in the past few years, with many dynamic duos topping the charts. Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang hosts "Las Culturistas" with his best friend Matt Rogers. Hilarious New York City sisters Jackie and Claudia Oshry host daily pop culture podcast, "The Toast." For a similar but younger energy, Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner host "Giggly Squad."
Bettering Yourself: If you answered mostly Cs, you enjoy listening to diverse opinions in order to elevate your own. Hosted by a variety of journalists, NPR’s "Code Switch" analyzes race within the context of modern culture. If you’re interested in the changing definitions of masculinity, "Man Enough" fosters open conversations on gender roles. For the Malcolm Gladwell fans, check out "Revisionist History," where Gladwell examines historical events to clarify misunderstandings.
Media Maniacs: If you answered mostly Ds, your obsession with film and pop culture has become a core personality trait. If you don’t already listen, "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" hosts in-depth celebrity interviews every Monday in addition to the four other unique podcasts on their network. If you’re a fan of lighter celebrity banter, try "SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. For the more serious film buffs, NPR’s "Pop Culture Happy Hour" dives into individual media with expert guest hosts.
