Valentine's Day is inescapable. Every time you walk into any market or store, the first things you are greeted with are the bouquets of roses, heart-shaped chocolates and stuffed bears. Whether you enjoy looking through the Valentine’s Day section or skip over it entirely, love is on everyone’s mind. The life + arts section set out to see who Lions will be thinking of this Valentine’s Day.
Alexis Burenstine, a freshman political science major, was lying out at Sunken Gardens soaking up the sun with a good book.
“I love all of my new friends that I have made here. Everyone has been so welcoming, so I really appreciate them. Also, a lot of love is going to my professors who have been the best about transitioning to college during COVID-19,” said Burenstine.
Jaylin Sanders, a freshman film, television and media studies major, was hanging out with some friends in Sunken Gardens and was eager to share his Valentine’s Day plans.
“I am obviously giving a lot of love to my girlfriend, Alex. We are hopefully going to go to this interactive museum in the Beverly Center and, of course, we are going to go to a really nice dinner. We just want to hang out and spend time with each other, so I’m excited,” said Sanders.
Anissa Leigh and Nekay Ajikie, freshmen marketing majors, were enjoying each other's company under the shade of one of the many palm trees on campus.
“Obviously I have lots of love for all my friends, but especially little Nis-Nis right here. But also I love this weather we have been having. It has been so nice and hot outside, and it’s only February,” said Ajike.
Francis Schulz, a junior environmental science major, was spotted doing some homework in a hammock outside of the Den.
“This Valentine’s Day season, I have a lot of love for my dad because he puts me through college and I wouldn’t be sitting in this beautiful hammock under a tree if it wasn’t for him,” said Schulz.
Andrew Boeckman, a freshman sociology major, was laying out in front of St. Robert's Hall while doing homework with some friends.
“I have a great love for my friends here. I truly feel like I have community around me that I can entrust [with] any of my problems and we all just get along so well. But I do have some love for a special someone who won’t be named, so I will be thinking of them this Valentine’s Day,” said Boeckman.
Jaz Galvez, a freshman English major, was trying to get people on Palm Walk to buy roses in support of Delta Zeta, her sorority.
“I love everyone that I have around me right now. My new friends all are so sweet and welcoming, especially my new Delta Zeta friends. But also I love my family a lot, and big shoutout to my older sister, Jackie, who also went here.”
