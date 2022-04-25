Q: I’m really stressed about finals. How do you cope with stress?
A: With finals coming up next week, stress levels are starting to rise. Here are a few tips for managing your stress for your final exams.
- Take a deep breath, and begin studying. With finals approaching, crossing the finish line may appear to be an overwhelming challenge. Although school can be tough, you have overcome every challenge that has been put your way thus far. Make a strategy, get organized and simply begin. Whether you start with the simplest task on your to-do list or handle the biggest project first, merely starting is bringing you one step closer to the final objective.
- Find a study partner. Final exam preparation does not have to be something that you do by yourself. Set up virtual (or in-person) study groups with classmates to help make studying easier and more enjoyable.
- Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Throughout your college experience, you have most certainly experimented with a variety of study approaches. Everybody learns in a different way, whether it's through flashcards, taking notes or rereading entire book chapters. Contact your professors, or talk to an advisor for help.
- Develop self-care habits. Whether you're writing a final essay or studying for a final test, taking care of yourself may help you get to the finish line. Although it may appear straightforward in theory, taking time out of your study schedule to get some fresh air or exercise may go a long way. It's also crucial to remain hydrated, consume protein-rich meals and get a decent night's sleep.
- Take a breather. Cooking a meal, doing some crafts or hanging out with friends can help you clear your mind.
Q: How do I properly study for finals?
A: There are many different methods by which people study. I can’t give you a specific answer, but I can help you figure out a great method.
Simply reading and rereading texts or notes does not constitute active participation in the content. "Doing" the readings for class is not the same as studying. Active studying does not imply underlining or highlighting material, rereading or memorizing. Though these activities may help you stay focused on the work at hand, they are not considered active studying strategies.
Here are some tips that will enhance active studying:
- Make a topic-by-topic study guide. Create questions and problems, then write detailed solutions to them. Make your own test.
- Consider becoming the teacher. Say the facts out loud in your own words, as if you were a teacher presenting the topics to a class.
- Create examples that are relevant to your personal experiences.
- Make idea maps or diagrams to help you understand the topic.
- Create symbols to represent concepts.
It is also really beneficial to find your unique study environment to aid with brain retention. Find a quiet place where you may be alone and concentrate on your studies without distractions. Keep note of which settings inspire the greatest productivity, whether it's the library, your room, a coffee shop or somewhere else. Once you've designated these areas as study areas, your brain will recognize that it's time to focus and become more sensitive to new knowledge.
At the end of the day, don’t stress too much about finals. A grade won’t determine the rest of your life. Try your best, and everything will work out. Good luck to the students of LMU on finals! Summertime is just around the corner.
