Three LMU students, Lauren Ganaban, Reece Zurfluh and Olivia Keller, were awarded a gold medal as COVID-19 Response Los Angeles County Disaster Service Workers, along with a Certificate of Achievement. As noted by Dr. Shieva Davarian, Research Analyst with L.A. County’s Department of Public Health (DPH), their efforts slowed the spread of COVID-19 and saved the California State Department over 3 million dollars in staffing costs.
On March 4, 2020, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors (LACBOS) and the DPH declared a local and public health emergency following an increased spread of COVID-19. After this declaration, state employees were assigned to contact tracing efforts. At this time, there was a lack of contact tracers, so DPH recruited unpaid interns to participate in a remote contact tracing program.
As the Internship Coordinator for the Division of Children’s Medical Services, Davarian “was receiving emails daily from interns needing to be placed in internships.” After receiving these emails, Davarian suggested that interns should do contact tracing for DPH. Since summer 2020, Davarian has had about 850 interns go through her program.
According to Davarian, these interns “have contributed about 107,000 hours of contact tracing and saved LACBOS and DPH over $3.7 million in staff and overtime cost.”
Ganaban, Zurfluh and Keller served as team leads in the program, managing five to seven contact tracers each. This role meant that “they not only had to learn contact tracing and keep up-to-date with rapidly changing scripts and procedures, but they also had to train, manage and support their team of contact tracers,” according to Davarian.
The Loyolan spoke to Ganaban, who is currently pursuing her master’s in Health Systems Engineering at LMU, about her experience with this program.
She claimed she was interested in the program because “it directly related to impacting COVID-19 in a unique way through outreach data analytics.” The most rewarding aspect of the program was serving as a “team lead for two semesters of LMU students,” which was an amazing experience because she was able to “develop a close mentorship with every student.”
Ganaban dedicated eight hours a week to the program on her assigned day, which speaks to the most difficult part of the program: its remote nature, as she prefers "face-to-face interactions with my team.” However, Ganaban would “take some mental breaks with colleagues” to balance the work with the toll of the pandemic.
From this internship, Ganaban hopes to “continue [her] work with public safety and continue to make new strides to fundamentally help health care analytics improve.”
Despite L.A. County's seven-day case average reaching a high of over 44,000 cases in January 2022, a record high. However, as of March 16, the seven-day case average was only 1,129. This decline in cases, as well as the loosening of mandates and restrictions, has signaled to many that the end of the pandemic is near.
When asked what she would like to say to these students, Davarian said, “Thank you for your commitment and dedication to the field of Public Health. Interns, like yourself, have been invaluable in DPH’s efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and promoting vaccinations.”
