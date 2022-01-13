Caption:
"In light of the current recession, income inequality across America has become a key cornerstone of the Realizing the Dream Foundation. King commented that the U.S. can readily find a trillion dollars to fight a war and bailout big business, but cannot provide aid for struggling families contending with the credit crisis.
'The seams of our capitalist democracy that once gave us comfort and tranquility are coming apart,' he said, noting that future generations are at stake.
King, like his father, wants federal money to be directed more toward alleviating poverty than foreign conflicts abroad. As MLK, Jr. broke with Lyndon Johnson over Vietnam foreign policy in the late 1960's, MLK III denounces the war-making policies of contemporary America."
On March 29, 2011, Martin Luther King III delivered a speech to around 300 members of the LMU community in Hilton 100. The above quote comes from the Loyolan's coverage of the event, extracted from the archives. To read the rest of the article, and more pieces from the newspaper's past 100 years, check out the link in our bio.
