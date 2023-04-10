Nona Pittman, a senior African American studies and communication studies double major and ASLMU Chief Communications Officer, sat in the front pew of Sacred Heart Chapel, her gaze stuck on the pulpit just four feet ahead while she waited her turn to say a prayer at last year’s Cesar Chavez Interfaith Prayer Service on March 30, 2022.
Ready to stand for her prayer, Pittman stopped upon receiving an open letter penned by a group of anonymous Facilities Management (FM) employees demanding an hourly pay increase to $21 for the University's lowest-paid employees.
“Somebody came up to me and said, ‘We might have a demonstration on our hands,’ and my ears perked up," recounted Pittman. "I read the letter and instantly I [thought] we need to do something about this. I edited my prayer a little bit [to mention] the demands that our FM workers were making."
Following the service, Pittman met two professors involved in aiding the FM movement: Anna Harrison, associate professor of theology, and Roy Fisher, senior instructor of theology. On that day, she only had two questions: “What can I do? How can I get involved?”
Throughout the next seven months, Pittman worked alongside Harrison, Fisher and a team of students participating in an effort that included two protests, an open letter and a petition advocating for FM employees. The effort came to a stop in October 2022 when LMU announced an increase in hourly pay for all of the institution’s lowest-paid employees, including employees from FM, effective April 2023. However, Pittman wasn’t finished. She continued to aid Sodexo employees, who made similar workplace demands from the third party contracting service, by planning two more protests prior to her graduation.
Pittman had never organized a protest before, but organizing has always been in her blood. Raised in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, Pittman’s roots are cultivated far and deep into LA soil.
“I have really incredible parents that have dedicated their lives to being for others,” shared Pittman. “As early as I could talk, whether it was making sure that people on the playground were treating each other [nicely] or fighting for increased pay wages for teachers, I've always cared about making sure that people are being treated fairly and equitably.”
Growing up in San Fernando Valley meant one thing for certain: she would be confined to predominantly-white spaces and institutions. Ultimately, Pittman formed greater attachments to people than she did to environments.
Readying for the first protest on April 25, 2022, Pittman was joined by four students, posters and a dream.
Initially, Harrison was pessimistic about the concept of a student protest on this issue because "it wasn't evident at that point what kind of support there was among the students, and FM [employees] couldn't participate for fear of retribution.”
On that day, the group of five quickly grew to 200 people, and Pittman captured attention with her speech and chants. “She became very visible because she was very vocal,” explained Harrison.
The next day, the University published a press release entitled “LMU Supports Its Facilities Management Workers” that detailed plans to conduct a compensation study in response to Pittman's and the campus's actions. However, a week later, the semester ended and the campus emptied for summer break. Pittman teased that she is patient by nature due to being a middle child, but having to halt the movement for the summer was challenging.
"It felt so weird, and I thought to myself, ‘Is this it? We did our movement? We passed on our stickers. We gave some support during graduation, but is this all that it could be?'" asked Pittman.
On her first day back to campus in the fall, Pittman spoke with an FM worker that assured her the momentum wouldn’t be lost. The movement quickly began to consume everything she did.
“It was just something that never left my mind, because every single day I woke up and I went to the school and I had the privilege of experiencing this campus. I thought about who vacuumed the carpet and who screwed in the light bulbs and who cleaned the bathrooms, and I just knew that I had to dedicate everything in me to this,” reminisced Pittman
Pittman celebrates the importance of rest, but largely with an outward focus. That remained the case until Campus Minister for Faith and Justice Joshua Mayfield (‘16) reminded her that rest is critical for any justice work and a lack of rest could be antithetical to her cause.
“There's always going to be injustice, and she's always going to want to fight it and I think she's grown; she's learned the importance of taking care of herself [and the] importance of relying on people,” explained Gabi Jeakle, a senior English major and former ASLMU Vice President who has been friends with Pittman since their freshman year. “I feel so privileged to get to sit and eat ice cream with this person who without a doubt is going to be a great change maker in the world … it's an honor to help her rest.”
While Pittman was driving home on an October evening, still with FM action on the mind, it happened; FM demands were granted. She pulled over and started to cry.
The next day, she celebrated with a group of FM employees. “They were all cheering and we all started crying, and it was just a really, really special moment. I've never experienced anything like that,” said Pittman.
After the victory, Pittman promised herself a full day of rest before she’d get back to work with a quick pivot to helping Sodexo employees with longstanding contract negotiations. Ahead of these negotiations in January 2023 between UNITE HERE Local 11 and Sodexo, Pittman hosted a panel with Sodexo workers from across campus and a protest. However, a victory was not found during these negotiations. This proved a difficult moment campus wide; campus was still reveling in FM’s victory, but Sodexo workers were falling even more behind.
“It is disheartening that LMU claims to stand for Jesuit values [but] hasn't really said anything about Sodexo and how they're treating their workers,” explained Pittman. “LMU is a customer of Sodexo, and they have more power than they're letting on. I completely believe that."
In her final months at LMU, Pittman has made an effort to get to know the full campus, and that isn’t limited to students. She advises her peers to “know the names of the crossing guards, know the names of your Sodexo workers, know the names of the Lair [Marketplace] employees, et cetera. These are the most important people at LMU. Hands down. So don't just pick up your Starbucks drink without saying 'Hello.' Don't just cross the crosswalk without asking Albert how his day is and thanking him for his work."
“She's just a really good person. She does care about the community, and I see that when she interacts with everybody,” explained Fabian Salvador, Sodexo worker at the Grid at Leavey worker of two and half years and one of the many faces Pittman will miss on campus.
With plans to continue this work where her roots first grew, Pittman plans to organize with a multi-faith and multi-ethnic organization in LA. She was once bitter about being pulled to the San Fernando Valley because her heart was pulled towards central LA, and now she knows why. She has a passion for dedicating herself to other people.
Having spent a year dedicated to aiding the organization of two worker movements at LMU, Pittman has learned one thing about the student body: she's not the only who cares. For this reason, Pittman no longer fears a loss of momentum come the summer or her impending graduation.
In particular, Pittman noted she is eager to witness the work of Simret Habte, a junior sociology major and student organizer aiding the Sodexo effort.
“I think she's an incredibly kind and caring person, and [she's] very committed to the causes that she believes in,” explained Habte. “She’s very much a person who walks the walk.”
The journey to graduation whilst managing campus action hasn’t been without its cost. Pittman is open about missing many classes. However, she’s proud to have turned in all of her assignments, and she wouldn’t change anything.
“I hope that people understand that, yes, there're the grades and the classes, and yes, on a deeper level, there're the people, but I hope that every single person realizes that life is bigger than themselves … $21 for FM was by-far the hugest accomplishment of my college life,” explained Pittman. “LMU will continue as a private university to make unjust decisions, but I hope that we as students can rise above that, and know that we have a voice and ... say in how our University does things."
