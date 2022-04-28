1. What was the process of becoming valedictorian?
Christian Jackson (C.J.): Yeah, the process is pretty standard. It wasn’t until looking into it afterwards ... I figured out this is how most universities do it, too. Essentially they have their qualifications of who's applicable. And they send that in an email to the people who are applicable. [They say], ‘Hey, if you'd like to be the valedictorian for the class, you have to submit a speech.’ I think they got quite a few of them. And after that, they have a selection committee for the valedictorian every year. And then they give you an interview. You have to go over your speech, and then they have finalists, and then they make the final decision and give you a call. So I just got the call one day.
2. I saw that you and a fellow junior started to raise money in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. What did you learn about yourself and the LMU community through that?
C.J: I would say I learned that there's a lot of power in the individual, so not just me, but anybody. I think that came about because I was pretty disheartened about the University's reaction to the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. And [there] just wasn't much going on to support the people on the front lines during that time of trying to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter and other organizations who were supporting and protecting Black life in America in particular. So I had this idea for a fundraiser and put it on my story ... [I] sent it to the co-president of [Brothers of Consciousness (BOC)], Dezmin [Hemmans]. He put on his story and sent it around to BOC. And from there it just snowballed. And it was a very unexpected result. It was $40,000 in 72 hours. So every time, a milestone would get checked off: $2000, $5,000, $10k, $20k. It was surprising, but it was only because it just snowballed because of the one flyer that I decided to make and put up on socials.
3. Can you just tell me a little bit about your startup?
C.J.: Mula is a business that came to me in the fall of last year. And then as of this semester, I was able to work near full-time on it because I made it my focus for my capstone project. And essentially what it does is it provides individual creators and small-production companies an all-encompassing solution for their backend business issues. So income tracking, who owes them what and where, collaboration splits. So if you and me had a podcast together, I could say, ‘Hey Mula, whenever money from Spotify hits my account, automatically send X percent to Sarah and the tax documentation, too.’ And then the last main feature [is] rapid payments. So instead of having to wait 15 to 45 days to get paid from a collaboration with a business, you can ask us for the funds by sending us the invoice. We'll pay you out and then get paid by them later on. We’re going to be developing it this summer. We are building the waitlist, some very nice traction so far on that end, and then we'll launch the beta product in the fall.
4. What are your plans upon graduation?
C.J.: I have the startup. It'll be running full time. And then the other opportunity that I was granted recently was [that] I'm going to be working with an adjunct professor at LMU for 12 months. Essentially just commuting with him everywhere, traveling with him, attending his business meetings with him, screening potential investment opportunities for him and learning a lot about a bunch of different markets that he's in because he's been in business for decades longer than I've been alive. So learning soft skills and hard skills for the next 12 months, while I'm running Mula.
5. If there's one thing you could say to the incoming class, what would it be?
C.J.: Whenever I talk to prospective students or incoming students, I just say the same thing, which is meet your faculty, especially the people who run your department, because there's a lot of opportunities for jobs or internships. And if they know you and they know what you're interested in, then they can suggest those opportunities to you. That's what made my career at LMU, in my opinion, so successful for me personally, like successful in how I feel about it. It's because I took a bunch of opportunities that faculty mentioned to me. I never really said no to anything. So I learned a lot through that, and I don't think I would've gotten those experiences at another university. So I think that's unique to LMU: we're really well positioned in one of the most bustling cities in America. And we're not too big to the point where you can get lost in the mix. So faculty, leaders, professors, they can know your name and know what you're interested in just by meeting them a couple times.
6. Are there any special thanks or shoutouts that you want to give to people who've helped you during this journey?
C.J.: I'll just list off the name instead of giving in-depth descriptions of all of them, Dr. [David] Choi. He's actually the reason why I came to LMU. Dr. Jason D’Mello is one of the premier LMU entrepreneurship faculty. They're all premier. I've worked with him personally on a couple of projects and then Professor [J. Mark] Hattendorf of the entrepreneurship faculty. He took me in as a sophomore on the venture capital investment competition team. I had never taken his class, so I was the most uneducated on the team and that turned out great. And then you have Dr. Linda Leon. The biggest help I could ask for when it came to understanding me and my interests, and then knowing how to suggest what classes I should take because she really plugged me in some really good experiences. Skylar Van Dam ... any freshmen in the business school, go talk to Skylar. He is brilliant and extremely helpful. I would've had a completely different LMU experience if I had never talked to him my freshman year. He's the reason why I knew to do AIMS. I don't want to leave people out. I feel that I'm going to think of people afterwards that I didn’t include. He’s not here anymore, but Dr. Nate Sessoms. He helped kind of to jumpstart all the #BlackatLMU work over the summer of 2020. Dr. Stefan Bradley. He's no longer here either. AnaLexicis Bridewell, she’s no longer here either. Mr. Charles Mason, he basically spearheads the Black undergraduate admissions. He's the reason why the majority of the Black students are here, and he’s like a godfather in some right [to] all of us on campus. I think I’ll leave it at that.”
