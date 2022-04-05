Following the recent ASLMU elections, the Loyolan sat down with ASLMU President-elect Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major, and ASLMU Vice President-elect Gabi Jeakle, junior English and history double major, to answer some questions as they move into their respective roles.
1. How do you feel having won the ticket for presidency and vice presidency?
Saúl Rascón Salazar (S.R.S.): It feels surreal, especially given the background that I come from. I have thought about being in student government and leadership since I was a first-year at LMU, and I know it’s just student government, and perhaps Loyola students may not see the value in serving student government, but it’s really symbolic and I’m really happy that people came out to support Gabi and [me].
Gabi Jeakle (G.J.): We are excited to say the least. I said it a lot during the campaign, but ultimately I want to help people, and I’m so grateful that LMU students have given me the opportunity to do that with this platform.
2. What have you done, or what are your first plans as ASLMU President?
S.R.S.: I haven’t really done anything. I mean, after the weekend that it was announced, President Brion Dennis and I met to talk a little bit. It was just a touch-base, to talk a little bit about what the transition would be like. Most tangible items really begin after finals week this semester and then [we] more so will get into the budget and [work with] the incoming CFO this summer.
3. During the ASLMU debates, the [opposing] vice presidential candidate, Ava Raymond, talked about a previous initiative to create a women’s health clinic on campus. As vice president and president, do you have any plans to help with women’s health and reproductive health such as birth control on campus?
G.J.: Reproductive health services for marginalized bodies are a human right. I have personally utilized lots of services on campus and in the area that specifically cater to non-cis men. We’re working with LMU CARES to connect students with these resources that are well-established so we can best utilize our funding on campus to take proactive approaches to health care. We're hoping to provide more frequent STD testing and provide accessible birth control. We’ve already talked with our Vice President of Wellness, Bailey Woinarowicz, with whom we’re excited to implement new programs for student health, specifically catered to those who have historically been underrepresented in the medical field.
4. Marginalized and underrepresented communities on campus made their way to the forefront of the conversation during ASLMU debates. Looking back, there was mention of cultural roundtables and fairs. How do you plan to advocate for and represent these communities?
S.R.S.: Gabi and I, having worked in the Center for Service and Action, have led any social justice oriented work [we have done] with a very open mind and a conscious awareness of other people’s perspectives and experiences. We don’t want to have a micromanaging of what student populations think on campus, we want to make sure the way we advocate is by giving these communities a platform, instead of relaying a message and playing telephone. My sole responsibility as president is to be an advocate who listens to student voices, demands and interests.
5. What plans do you have in regards to mental health services on campus apart from funding?
G.J.: This is going to sound cheesy, but the pandemic has taught me about the crucial importance of community for our health. Wellness Wednesday is the perfect example of programming that supports students' mental health and wellbeing by supporting [the] community. I think what this pandemic has shown us is the power of stepping up for each other when institutions don’t support us in the ways we need. While we advocate institutionally for more support, we can foster and support these areas where community is at its best.
6. Reproductive health and other topics are controversial at LMU due to the University’s standing as a Catholic university. Do you foresee any conflict with administrators as you move forward in your role as president and vice president of ASLMU?
G.J.: This is complicated and nuanced, and I could talk about it for hours on end. As a history major, I have a lot of thoughts on how the issue of reproductive rights has been commodified and politicized in our country, but for now, it comes down to the mission of our school. Saúl and I are both passionate about Jesuit education. Jesuit teachings implore us to do justice with our faith as fuel. I am a devout Catholic, and consider my faith a defining part of my identity. With this commitment to my faith comes a devotion to protecting marginalized people. Reproductive rights are a really easy way for us to get caught up in the weeds on controversy and semantics and forget about the actual justice work we are called to do as Catholics. I foresee conflict with administration, just as we saw this year. But I am also very prepared to advocate for justice in the name of my faith, not in spite of it. Fighting for the dignity of human life, in this case autonomy to one’s reproductive rights, is not new for young Catholics. It’s very much a part of the lineage of Catholic advocacy, and well within line with our Jesuit mission.
S.R.S.: I think that’s something that more particularly Gabi has voiced that we are not going to shy away from. The progressive nature of contraceptives or reproductive health on campus is not going to probably coincide a lot with the Catholic Church, but nothing effective and long-lasting has ever been easy.
7. How do you plan on increasing transparency between the student body and administrators, as well as increasing student engagement with ASLMU?
S.R.S.: For student engagement with ASLMU, that’s something that Gabi and I are going to be working on this semester as students and ASLMU members, not as president and vice president ... In the future we want to promote the already existing nature of ASLMU, and open-source transparency to all documents [and] senate meetings. It’s [an] open invitation to all students, yes it’s there, but Gabi and I want to promote it. Having a consistent invitation and communication between the ASLMU senate and culture and justice organizations on campus, and lastly, using social media, using [Gabi's] and [my] personal Instagram, because that’s where a large proportion of the voters [are]. I’d say most of the voters are following our campaign Instagram. But yeah those are some ways that we plan on getting started.
8. Do you have any messages for the community at LMU?
S.R.S.: Yes, to please have two minutes of courage and give themselves the time to look at the leadership positions in ASLMU. It’s a phenomenal way to get involved with student government, and student administration and have professional experience. Yes it’s related to LMU, and it’s related to the undergraduate experience, but give you a lot of logistical, administrative, technical people skills and it’s a paid position, a rightfully paid position I would say.
G.J.: Thank you for trusting us as your administration, and please talk to us. We are here to serve you. Once we take office we will make our office hours clear and accessible, but in the meantime, reach out. We want to hear from you.
