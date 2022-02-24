One of LMU's priests and mental health advocates, Father Roy Pereira, S.J., Ph.D., will be holding weekly meditation sessions on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. in Malone Student Center for interested students on campus. The Loyolan recently attended a session and sat down with Father Pereira afterwards to ask a few burning questions about meditation, his career and his transition into priesthood. He is currently working on a book, "Uncertain Times," which focuses on many aspects touched on during this meeting.
1. Why do you think that meditation sessions are important for all students?
[Many students missed their] senior year, friendships, etc. And suddenly, now you’ve come to college [and] you’re away from home. In high school, you have a whole set of [fallbacks]. You know, you have your family or friends that you’ve built up over years. So college is stressful. The pandemic has made it even more stressful.
[Part] of Student Affairs is the Community of Care. We know that students are facing a lot of stress. So this is something to offer to students, to be able to cope with the stress that they have in everyday life.
2. How do you approach meditation with students who don't believe that they are able to meditate? Can meditation be universally taught?
I would say most people can meditate. There have been times in my many years of experience, but very few, where there have been sincere people who have tried to mediate, but they sort of just can’t. They get too distracted and then sometimes it [becomes] a tension thing for them. For some, meditation may not be for [them], but for most, they get the hang of it. [For meditation, one often sits] down in one place, but what I do offer to people who cannot sit down in one place and meditate is a walking meditation. And we have a place [on campus for that]: The Garden of Slow Time. Even at Boston College, we had that. There is an eating meditation and a jogging meditation, etc.
3. After living in Mumbai and working at St. Xavier’s College for almost 27 years, what inspired your transition to begin working at LMU?
So it was my first year of teaching, and I was teaching this chemistry class of over 150 students and one day, the class was distracted. I just did three minutes of meditation with them and the class just became silent. We [often] blame the students. Whereas they have come from three or four other classes. They are tired. All they need is a little bit of meditation. A few days later someone said, “Hey Father, let’s do some meditation.” I was like, “Oh, well, within one session, they got the benefit of it.”
So that’s how from teaching chemistry and biochemistry later on, when I had to do my Ph.D., I decided to do it in neuroscience and chemistry. And that’s how I did it [at] Boston College, you know, science, chemistry and consciousness, etc. So that’s my move into neuroscience from chemistry and the whole thing of mindfulness, meditation, etc.
The second question of the move: [I was] born and brought up in Mumbai; my Jesuit life was in Mumbai. And then after teaching for, as you said, 27 years, [the Society of Jesus wanted to] share resources and people, especially since India has a lot of Jesuits compared to other countries. So I was invited to come here and carry on my Jesuit work.
4. You mentioned chemistry earlier, and your initial degrees were in physics and chemistry. What aspects of priesthood were you drawn towards, and do you see any parallels between the two paths?
I thought of joining the priesthood only towards the end of my graduation from college and immediately I [pushed away] the idea. I was doing Broadway theater in Mumbai and singing, and I was giving my voice [to] jingles. And also I was like in a totally different sphere. I was like, "No, no, it’s not, it’s not me." [But] it kept coming.
And I kept telling God, "You've got the wrong person, I’m sorry." But I finally joined, and then I thought I wanted to be a missionary. But then the Society said, "Oh, you’ve done your master's. You should go and teach in the college." Finally, I went there and that's when I started teaching chemistry. My thesis at Boston College was the chemistry of attentions: neuroquantum aspects of consciousness, [meaning] consciousness from neuroscience and the quantum. So that’s how I use my physics and chemistry. Then after that, I was in the teaching line for all these years, including teaching at the medical school in Creighton before coming here.
5. Your career is a perfect reflection of LMU and the Jesuits’ shared value of learning for the sake of learning and never stopping. What have you noticed about your life when embracing that mentality?
I never considered myself an intellectual person because after high school I said, “I think this is enough.” But then everyone goes to college, so [I] went. The reason why I did my master's was because my dad didn’t want me to join the Jesuits and he said, “You know with a bachelor's degree, suppose you leave, what will happen? You have nothing to fall back on!” So we fought a lot for six months and then the compromise was that, “Okay, you do your master's and then I’ll give you my [blessing].” [So] I did my masters and he said, “You know son, even master's is not good,” so [then] I said, “Okay Dad, I’m over 21 now and I think I’m going to go.” And he was not ready — that’s a whole story, but he went away to our second home and as a congratulations, he sent a bouquet to the bishop so I thought, "Okay, now he’s okay." It still took time, but at the ordination, he came for my graduation at Boston College and at the age of 86 by himself. He used the wheelchair and when he came, he loved Boston, and oh my God, it was the happiest moment.
6. Do you have any advice for students undecided about their career or if they’re struggling with what major to choose?
If you are struggling with what major [to choose], pray. Say, "God, you tell me." Let the higher power guide you. And the second thing is you do the research. It’s not just “okay, you tell me” — no, no, you do the research, look at them and then start listening to your heart. Where does your heart feel drawn? That’s how you decide to choose your major, by doing the research and then listening to your heart and then praying to God that the higher power will guide you to that deep, still voice within you. One of my chapters is the whole thing of discernment, how do you decide.
7. Why do you believe addressing mental health is so vital? What do you recommend to students who are privately struggling?
[It’s] so important because mental health does not affect only the mind. Any stress, anxiety, tension, and this is what I cover in my book, is also felt in the body. The reason why you have to take care of mental health is because it’s not just in the mind. It is in the mind, but it affects the body and every dimension of us. [For example,] if you are an [athlete], if your mental health is not good, then you are not able to perform.
8. Growing up, was religion a large part of your life?
So yes, we’ve been Catholic for like over 500 years. When Francis Xavier the Jesuit came, lots of people became Catholic and therefore many of us have Portuguese names, such as Pereira. So I’ve grown up Catholic. Sunday Mass was a given, but for most of them I wasn’t the typical altar boy. I was in church choir but I didn’t consider myself pious or holy so when the call first came it was like, “Oh my god God, what’s this?” I thought God called holy and pious people to be the priest and when he called me, a wannabe rock musician, [I was confused]. I was like a regular teenager, and more than a regular because I loved dancing, music, theater [and] piano. So yes, I was Catholic, but not super Catholic. Besides getting to music and theater, my dad's plan was that I go get an MBA and do that sort of thing and that’s what he wanted of me. And before I got the call I was like, “Yeah, I’ll do the MBA.” But then I got the calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.