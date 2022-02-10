Over the last year, senior applied mathematics, history and computer science triple major Veronica Backer-Peral traveled around the country filming a documentary that will premiere on Feb. 14 in University Hall. A documentary on climate change centered around two animal species on opposite sides of the country, “Promise and Peril” depicts the predicament our planet faces while maintaining a communal attitude of hope for our generation.
LMU Special Advisor and Ambassador Carol Costello worked closely with Backer-Peral on this project. As an executive producer, she helped advise, set up interviews and find funding. “Veronica is one of the most intellectually curious people I’ve ever met. She thinks deeply about everything — and because of that she is able to connect the dots in a way people older than she are sometimes unable to do," said Costello.
As a former broadcast journalist, television anchor and host of the CNN newsroom, Costello has worked on multiple projects throughout her career. When describing her time working with Backer-Peral, she explained how she "never thought of Veronica as a student but as a working journalist. There is nothing I enjoy more than collaborating with another person who is curious about our world and passionate about how to fix it.”
Before her documentary's premiere, Baker-Peral sat down with the Loyolan to answer some burning questions about the making of the film and the importance of climate change awareness.
1. How long did it take to create this documentary, and what inspired you to make it?
Veronica Backer-Peral (V.B.P.): Last August, I had the opportunity to visit the Marine Mammal Center and learn about the work they do to protect seals and sea lions off the coast of California and in Hawaii. Instead of immediately publishing a piece about the Marine Mammal Center, I decided to broaden the scope of my piece and make a documentary about endangered species across the United States, how they are affected by climate change and what they tell us about the relationship between politics and environmental issues. That means in total, I've been working on it for about half a year.
2. Did you collaborate with anybody else on this project, and, if so, what was their role in it?
V.B.P.: One of the most exciting parts about this project was the opportunity to work with other students from across the U.S. For example, two of the videographers I worked with went to school in Ohio and Boston, so it was really fun to get their perspectives on nature and climate change.
3. Is this documentary for a class or thesis, or outside of your curricular?
V.B.P.: No. The funny thing is that, in all my time at LMU, I have never taken a journalism class. But in many ways, that has made journalism all the more enjoyable. I have never felt that I need to produce content for the sake of class credit or resume building, which has allowed me to focus on the stories that I truly care about and take the time and energy to give them the justice they deserve.
4. You gave a very thoughtful title to this documentary, “Promise and Peril." Why do you think it is important to highlight both the somber and hopeful aspects of climate change?
V.B.P.: Credit to Tom Nelson for the thoughtful title. There is no way to look at climate change without discussing fear and hope. Without fear, we are naive. Without hope, we are doomed.
5. Why did you choose to focus on birds and seals for this documentary?
V.B.P.: Honestly — they're cute. When I spoke to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, they gave me the option of dozens of different species, including all sorts of bugs and plants, but those species unfortunately don't motivate people. The good thing is that there are dozens of species that do motivate people and remind people of their intrinsic love of nature. If we can access that part of human nature, it might be easier to spark collective change.
6. How does the public's mentality around climate change need to change for it to become a voting issue?
V.B.P.: People need to realize that this is real, that it is happening now, that we have the power to change it and, most importantly, that it really has no connection to political ideology. In almost every other situation of crisis — wars, disease, economic crisis — both parties have come together to find a solution. There is no reason why climate change should be different.
7. Is this documentary steered toward students or anyone in particular? If so, how did that change your filming direction?
V.B.P.: I would have loved to make a documentary that was geared towards all audiences because climate change is something that all audiences need to hear about. Unfortunately, we are so polarized right now that it is practically impossible to make a documentary that both far right and far left individuals will be willing to sit through. I tried to direct my documentary to young audiences who believe in climate change, are worried about it, but may not think of it is [as] one of the most pressing political issues of our generation.
8. What do you hope people will take from this film?
V.B.P.: That's a hard one. The truth is that it's scary, that it's hard to make change and there will be environmental consequences. I do hope, though, that the documentary creates awareness about the toll that climate change has on those most defenseless to it, and that it inspires us to come together and connect more with nature. We all care about nature; we already are willing to work on a bipartisan basis to protect it. Now, it's a matter of taking the next steps, both individual and collective, to fight the greatest threat to nature of our generation.
Backer-Peral thanks her mentors, including Director of Student Media Tom Nelson and Costello. “Since I met Tom and Carol in my sophomore year, they have always had my back. They epitomize the care, compassion and dedication that makes LMU an extraordinary place to learn and grow.”
After LMU, her next step is a Ph.D. in economics. She is "definitely interested in the overlap between economics and environmental studies and would like to further explore the effect that our economic structures have on the environment as well as find economically feasible and equitable means of addressing environmental crises."
Backer-Peral extends additional shoutouts to the inaugural Climate 360 team and students Kelsey Warda, Troy Pierson, Maddie Cindrich, Cristobal Spielmann and Brian Jeffries.
