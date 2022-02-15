Before beginning his tenure as editor-in-chief in earnest at the Loyolan, junior marketing major Chris Benis answered 9 burning questions for readers to get to know him better.
1. What television or movie character best represents your leadership style?
Chris Benis (C.B.): I’d say Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the movie “Amadeus.” He's definitely an out-of-the-box kind of guy. And he doesn't play by, you know, traditional … Italian and German rules of music. But just in the way that I'm not a journalism major; I'm a marketing guy coming in and trying to reshape this newspaper. It's kind of a joke answer, but I mean, seriously, I love the movie “Amadeus.” And Mozart was a total visionary of his time … And I love that film adaptation of him. He's whimsical, he's polarizing. And I want to be well-liked by my newsroom, but I also want to be a leader and be a force to be reckoned with.
2. What is the most important lesson you learned during your time in the sports section?
C.B.: I would say that, when conducting interviews and when conversing with people, don't get married to a set of questions ... Let them tell their story and provide the open-ended questions that will lead the reader to the crux of their purpose as an athlete and as a human too ... Also, I learned to think outside the box. The column that I did, “Chris' Choice," was born out of stress and panic because all of the interviews I had for one particular week for the volleyball team completely fell through. So, instead of interviewing the three players I was supposed to, I just was thinking off the top of the dome and thought of this idea, which was to assign made-up awards to different players and coaches at the end of the season. So, [it] worked like a season in review and was a complete creative departure from what the sports section had been doing previously. And I did like six columns and it was a great success for me and I kind of made a name for myself at the Loyolan. I'm very proud of it.
3. Do you think leaning into the panic of when a story isn’t going the way you thought it would can benefit other sections at the Loyolan as well?
C.B.: Absolutely, I think that kind of healthy pressure sometimes spawns the greatest creativity that an article can produce. I mean, if all your interviews fall through, or like your initial pitch or angle doesn't necessarily come to fruition, there's still a multitude of ways you could structure the piece that will still appeal [to readers] and still do justice to the subject matter ... Let's say only one interview actually takes place, despite all your efforts. You can still double down on that interview and make the angle more just about campus safety or more just about the faculty or just about the student reaction to an issue or topic. You're gonna run into some roadblocks in the article creation process, but never, never let those additional roadblocks stop you from publishing a piece that is worthy of the Los Angeles Loyolan.
4. Where would you say you learned the mentality of perseverance or steadfastness?
C.B.: I would say it came from theatre. I was a musical theatre kid as a high school student. I actually was in the “In the Heights” production here when I was a freshman on the main stage in Strub [Theatre]. That was a wonderful show. In musical theatre, rarely anything goes exactly as planned ... But you have to roll with the punches and you have to adapt. One thing about acting is that it's a lot about reflecting your partner's energy. Let's say there's three people in a scene; you have to be very, very particular in not losing that connection … You can't be a perfectionist in musical theatre. You have to do it different every time and that lends itself really well to thinking on your feet in the newsroom and thinking of solutions off the cuff.
5. Outside of class, Greek life and the Loyolan, what can we find you doing?
C.B.: On campus, you can find me in the music building every Tuesday and Thursday rehearsing with Consort Singers, which is LMU’s premiere vocal ensemble. This summer, we are preparing to go to New York to represent LMU at Carnegie Hall, I think [in] early June ... I'm very passionate about being in a premier vocal group. I've been in choir since middle school. Ever since then, it’s become like a love and a passion of mine. I'm a baritone for the Consort Singers, and I've been in that group for three years. The level of artistry that we're allowed in that space is not typical of other ensembles in high school that I've been in or even like other college groups across the nation. You can also find me writing music. I love to write my own pieces. I've been writing songs since, like, eighth grade, and I actually just finished one [song] called “Kaleidoscopes” that I have been working on for the last month. Every summer, I go back to Seattle, where I'm from, and I record with Don Farwell, who's a really wonderful producer at Earwig Studios. That's my summer project, and I'm going to make that a thing probably until I graduate college.
6. What was your family’s reaction when you told them you would be the next editor-in-chief?
C.B.: My mother is so supportive. She's like the perfect mother. And I say that with no exaggeration or cliche. So, when I told her, she was jumping up and down … We were shopping for a home in Florida, and I told her at one of the condos we were staying at and she was like, “Oh my gosh, that's wonderful.” I think we took a walk and talked about the next year of my life. She's always been a very energetic and loving presence in my life. My father, on the other hand, is kind of the gruff type. He's self-employed, he's a lawyer and an attorney, and he's a leasing agent. So he was like, “Well, that sounds very wonderful. Keep me posted about that.” My father and I have a sense of understanding that he expects greatness for me and I expect greatness for myself. Whenever I'm on par for the course in that regard, we both take it in stride and we just kind of give each other a curt nod and move on. It's reciprocated, absolutely ... I have two younger brothers, one of them is 19, [the other] is 18. My youngest brother, Nick, seems to think that I'm like a J. Jonah Jameson type from original "Spider-Man" movies. So he's like, "Oh, wow, you must be, like, walking around the newsroom yelling at people.” And I'm like, “Well, you know, that's not really my leadership style.” But I certainly have expectations for this organization. And then the middle child, Alexander, he’s a really principled individual. So he was mostly concerned about running the newspaper responsibly. So varied responses, but all positive and all very well received by myself.
7. In an alternate universe, what section would you have started in at the Loyolan? Would we call you Thomas?
C.B.: Yeah, you would. I would be Thomas Benis. I would have started off as a life+arts intern. I would have begun with food reviews and theatrical performance reviews. Again, I touched on the fact that I'm a musical theatre student. I'm fascinated with theatre and live performance. I think it's an art that is worth reviewing, and worth consideration and worth coverage. Basically, picture Anton Ego from “Ratatouille” but for musical performances. I would’ve walked in there and they would have been like, “Oh my God, Thomas Benis is coming in to review our show tonight, we have to be on our A-game.” They'd be doing their warm-ups backstage like, “Oh my God.” I would have been possibly more notorious for my critiquing. And people wouldn't know who Chris Benis was because it's an alternate universe we're talking about. On a real note, life+arts was my second choice for joining the newspaper just because, who doesn't want to cover fashion, arts, music, just people, you know, life? And I'm really fascinated with the process of how to make a show work well because I've been part of shows that don't work well.
8. Do you identify with your astrological sign?
C.B.: My sign is a Cancer, my birthday is in July. So I've heard that that makes me, like, a sensitive type, an empathetic kind of person. And maybe I don't show it on the outside when I'm working but I try to pick up what other people are putting down and I just want to treat people like the way I would want to be treated myself, you know, that's the goal … Honestly, I think a lot of that [astrology] is nonsense and I can't stand it … Like when people try to guess what your sign is. I've been at, you know, fraternity parties and people are like, “Oh my God, Chris. Like, are you, like, a Leo? You really strike me as a Leo.” Or like, “Oh my God, are you an Aries because you are a very direct kind of person.” And whenever I tell them I'm a Cancer, they're like, “Oh, I totally see it!” And I go, “Why wasn’t that your first guess?”
9. If you could extend one thank you to someone in your life right now, who would it be to and why?
C.B.: Well, I want to thank my late grandfather, or my late Pappou. Pappou is the Greek word for grandfather. [My] Pappou passed away when I was 7 years old, so I didn't really get to know him, but he was very proud of being Greek. He fled Greece after World War II due to the German occupation of Larissa, where my dad's side [of the family] is from. He came to America not knowing a word of English because he wanted to provide for [his] son, his daughter and his eventual grandchildren. I have really good memories of my Pappou. And I know that, if he could see me in the newspaper and singing and writing and in the choir and with all the fraternity brothers that I call my brothers away from home, he would tell me, “Bravo, Christopher,” like, “Good job, Christopher. I'm very proud of you.” But because he's not in my life anymore, I always think to myself, “What should I be doing to honor his legacy?” Because my family could still be in Greece and I could still be working on the farm in Larissa. So, because I'm here, what can I do to honor where I'm from?
