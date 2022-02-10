After Sunset, ASLMU’s annual spring concert, has been canceled this semester. This will be the first year that the event is fully canceled as ASLMU and Mane Entertainment organized a virtual performance for spring 2021.
In place of After Sunset, ASLMU is planning a prom-like event that is open to all LMU students. The Loyolan reached out to ASLMU President Brion Dennis and Vice President Camille Orozco for more information on spring 2022's roster.
One of the largest factors leading to the cancellation of After Sunset was the cost related to COVID-19 safety measures.
"While [ASLMU was] happy to provide a community event like Fallapalooza last semester, the implementation of required [COVID-19] conscious measures proved to be expensive and another concert with such measures in place was not feasible for us [budget-wise]," said Dennis.
“These measures assisted in preventing a potential outbreak, and we do not want to put our organization in a compromising situation that could risk student health or in-person learning by moving forward without them," they added.
Talks about the status of After Sunset started in summer 2021 and restarted again around November. According to Dennis, ASLMU considered costs after “receiving the receipts back from Fallapalooza.”
Dennis also said that the governing body decided not to hold the concert after consulting Chief Financial Officer Christopher Wilson which resulted in the forecasting of “various cost models for the event that were presented to the Leadership Team.”
Dennis emphasized that it was “not a split-second decision, but rather a long process that involved lots of due diligence" and the collaborative efforts of the ASLMU leadership team, programming team and ASLMU advisors.
When asked if there were any complications making this decision, Dennis said that there “weren’t many complications with the decision” because the “leadership team handles hard conversations with open minds and diverse thought processes.”
Dennis also spoke on the fear of letting the student body down. However, they trust that “it is the right thing to do" and ASLMU was able to “move [their] resources to other areas that the student body will be excited about as well.”
For the spring 2022 event, “the programming team is currently working on a prom-like/formal event on a large scale," said Dennis. These efforts began after the suggestions of “many first year and second year students that were upset that they didn’t get to attend their high school prom."
Yet, some students say they are still disappointed that After Sunset is canceled. Sophomore psychology major Zoe Katz was planning on attending After Sunset and was excited for the event because she “liked the music of past headliners.” She said that she is not planning on attending the alternative event.
However, other students like junior political science major Fiona Jordan are unbothered by the news: “I don’t really care since I’ve never been to After Sunset.”
Although After Sunset is not occurring this year, it is still present in ASLMU’s bylaws. Because of this, Dennis said that “the next administration can choose to host the event or not” in the coming years.
The funds that were originally intended for After Sunset will be utilized to fund the prom-like event. The event will be open to all LMU students, and Dennis shared that more information will be available soon.
