As campus operations begin to return to pre-pandemic levels, some on-campus employers are noticing a lack of applicants for previously coveted positions. An area where employment is sparse is tour guides — those who introduce prospective students to LMU’s campus. Tour guides are key employees at LMU, and the lack of new hires is cause for concern as now is a time when many potential applicants begin to decide where they will go for college. Nicholas De La Torre, a junior political science major and tour guide, offers a view into the recent shortage of tour guides at LMU.
“I don’t have specific numbers, but I do know we are in a shortage of College of Fine Arts and College of Science and Engineering students,” said Nicholas. “We are also really short on male tour guides as well, and tour guides in the younger areas. So we do have a lot of older tour guides that are graduating, so that’s where the numbers kind of dip low.”
Being a tour guide is a social job and requires applicants to interact with many people for hours at a time. De La Torre explained that the application process is rigorous — many applicants are turned away due to its intensity or by not having the social skills sufficient for those required. The shortage is causing tour guides to compensate by taking on larger groups for their tours.
“In the spring right now there are a lot of tours that are fully booked, so tour guides are getting about five or six families each group,” said De La Torre. “It’s concerning for my bosses trying to find hours for students and finding tour guides who want to apply in the first place, since a lot may be deterred from the application process in general.”
Nicholas believes that this job shortage is not just with tour guides; it’s a widespread issue across campus. Now, jobs with low employment such as tour guides are being advertised constantly, with emails and posters begging students to apply. Recently, an email was sent out about job opportunities from Student Housing promoting summer and fall jobs.
This shortage is not visible equally across departments, with popular places such as the Lion’s Den receiving high numbers of applicants. Gabriel Mouritzen, sophomore film and television production major, is an operations manager for the Lion’s Den, and he explained that the Lion’s Den isn’t experiencing the same type of shortage that tour guides and other campus jobs are facing.
Although the Lion's Den is not dealing with a lack of applicants, COVID-19 presented them with other employment-related struggles throughout the pandemic. “[The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA)] basically instituted this rule where if someone was in close contact with someone who was positive with COVID-19 even if they had a mask on, if they were within six feet of that person for 15 minutes or more, then they are considered exposed,” Mouritzen explained. “And because in the Den you’re behind this bar for 2 hours, those people were considered exposed.”
Through communications with different departments at LMU, Cal/OSHA also established a rule that said anyone who was exposed must quarantine for 10 days, and could not work during that time. This meant if a few employees were exposed and worked shifts before testing positive, the Lion’s Den would have multiple employees out for over a week. Despite this setback, the Lion’s Den was determined to serve students at full capacity while obeying the new guidelines.
“I don’t wanna take credit for this idea, one of our employees came up with it, and she had the idea of making a backup schedule in case there were exposures,” said Mouritzen. “So everyone covers three shifts a week, and on top of that they have a backup shift. And we told everyone, make sure you’re available during this time in case there’s an exposure or someone tests positive and we need someone to work that.”
This way, whenever an exposure causes some shifts to be impacted, other employees were able to cover these shifts. Though the Lion’s Den was not severely impacted by an employment shortage and a backup schedule covered for COVID-19 exposures, Mouritzen said that he knew about the job shortage across campus. With the implementation of less strict COVID-19 policies, the Lion's Den will no longer enforce these policies.
Mouritzen also explained that other departments on campus were so shorthanded that many were arguing on who gets to take certain applicants.
The student body has also observed the impact of employment issues due to COVID-19. With some coming out of online learning and wanting to enjoy their time at LMU, many students do not want to immediately begin working straight after coming back from the COVID-19 quarantine and are now occupied with academics or extra-curricular activities.
However, there is hope that employment will return to normal levels as new students begin their time at LMU. Sean Neal, a freshman biology major, was able to find a job through the help of his academic advisor. He was able to secure a job at the biology stockroom, which is closely related to his major.
“Most of my friends and classmates had a pretty easy time finding a job, like one of my friends has had a few of them,” said Neal. “They had to stop one of them for another activity, and another one worked in the Chemistry stockroom.”
Neal is looking to apply for medical school in the future, so he is glad that LMU has many job opportunities related to his major. He’s looking forward to working in a research job later in his time at LMU.
As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift and employers look for more student workers to expand LMU’s services, students see jobs as more than just a way to make money. With the absence of social interaction during COVID-19, jobs could become a great way for students to have more social interaction as well. Many jobs put students in a position not only to work with the student body as a whole but build close relationships with fellow co-workers.
