The Asian Pacific American Studies (APAM) Symposium and LMU's Family Weekend occurred on the same weekend, causing conflict between the symposium's student event coordinators and LMU. This year’s APAM Symposium was the very first to be held in Southern California, which has particular importance due to the nationwide 339% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the last year.
After the University did not give the student leaders a space to host the event, the Office of Black Student Services (OBSS) gave permission to the APAM Symposium to hold their event at the Mbongi Spot, the new home for the Black Student Space on campus.
Tobias Egold, a junior biochemistry major and coordinator for the APAM symposium, claimed, “The school, as an institution, would not give us a space. It was Family Weekend. It was busy. It's not, like, their fault, but they wouldn’t move anything to accommodate us or even promote the fact that we were going to happen somewhere."
Egold credits OBSS for the location of their event: "We ended up landing the Mbongi Spot because OBSS decided that they would stand in solidarity with us and support the first APAM Symposium on campus.”
LMU did not add the symposium to the schedule for Family Weekend, or help supply any equipment for the event. Teagan So, a senior screenwriting and psychology major, was also a student coordinator for the APAM Symposium. She explained that, despite explaining to LMU the significance of their proposed date, which was the National Day of Remembrance, "...LMU still refused to approve our event because it happened on the same weekend as Family Weekend. We had to pull a lot of strings to make this happen."
Family Weekend was categorized as a Tier 1 event, meaning it had top priority. LMU did not consider the symposium as a Tier 1 event, which can help explain the procedural barriers impacting the symposium's production.
So believes that "LMU had their family weekend arbitrarily fall on that same weekend." Despite the barriers, she thanked Dr. Curtiss Takada Rooks and Provost Poon for the successful production of the event.
“Our advisor, Dr. Rooks, spoke to Provost Poon, and Provost Poon was able to help us get our event approved. But even then, we had trouble booking location spaces because Event Services wouldn’t let us have any. Event Services wouldn’t give us any chairs, any tables, any equipment, so all of that was entirely community-driven," said So.
Despite the event not being on the Family Weekend schedule, many parents from Family Weekend still attended the symposium. So claims: “We had a lot of families wander in and ask what it was about. And all of them were like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing, this is incredible! But this isn’t on our program.’ There’s no reason why it couldn’t have been a part of the program or any of their advertisements.”
On top of scheduling conflicts, another contributing factor to the frustrations of student event coordinators was that there is currently no permanent Asian Pacific Student Services (APSS) director, as there has been an interim director since October. The APSS director is a major component in decisions affecting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities on campus, connecting the students and faculty through this position is crucial.
The Loyolan spoke to Rooks, assistant professor and program coordinator of Asian Pacific American Studies, about the significance of the symposium: “It became sort of this perfect storm with the particular climate, this national climate, rising Asian American hate and the hate crimes against them and the visibility of Asian Americans of our society in general and even on campus.”
In reference to the barriers faced by student leaders, Rooks claims, "Good people and good efforts prevailed, but I sort of agree with them in that moment. Why did it take good people to have to prevail in a place that’s my home? They’re not an outside group, they are LMU just as much as Family Weekend was LMU."
Rooks then emphasized the importance of listening to student leaders on campus: “We have to sharpen our ears when someone tells us x or y happened. And resist the ‘Are you sure? Are you being oversensitive? They really didn’t mean it that way.’ All those little things that make you feel like you’re being gaslit. We have to accept it and receive it, and respect that they felt that way and work from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.