The voting period for the 2022-2023 ASLMU elections officially began the morning of Tuesday, March 22. Running uncontested for the position of VP of Student Wellness, ASLMU Speaker of the Senate Bailey Woinarowicz, a sophomore political science major, aims to address mental health concerns on campus post-pandemic.
During the ASLMU Vice Presidential Debates that took place on Wednesday, March 16, Woinarowicz claimed “94% of our incoming first year students at LMU stated that they thought of considering help from a mental health professional.”
Woinarowicz acquired this data from the Cooperative Institutional Research Program (CIRP) Freshman Survey conducted in August 2021. The survey provided an assessment of full-time, first year students background characteristics, high school experiences, attitudes and behaviors and expectations for college.
The issue of student mental health and access to resources is not isolated to LMU. A 2021 study from the Healthy Mind Network reported 70% of college students expressed a current need for mental health support due to feeling anxious or nervous.
From the perspective of universities, counseling centers across the country are still dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic. The 2021 Association for Universities and College Counseling Center Directors study which surveyed 329 counseling center directors, indicated that 33.5% of counselors were dealing with increased stress, and 19.9% of counselors reported an increased need for self-care.
Only 6.8% of respondents indicated that the pandemic had no impact on their ability to provide psychological help to students.
The issue of student access to mental health resources has been a concern for Woinarowicz since she took on the role of Speaker of the Senate in April 2021.
“I kind of took a look at all the things that I worked on in our student senate and a lot of it kind of boiled down to an emphasis on student wellness…” said Woinarowicz. “I’ve seen firsthand some of the issues we have with our own mental health resources on campus, and obviously this pandemic has taken a whole toll on them.”
During her last weeks as Speaker, Woinarowicz passed the “Increasing Awareness Around Mental Health Resources Resolution” within the Senate as part of a larger effort to uphold and expand wellness resources for LMU students.
“I think there’s just a ton of resources that students aren't aware about. So, I think that's one of my main perspectives going into this position,” said Woinarowicz.
Woinarowicz expressed her desire to start a separate ASLMU Instagram account specifically for the VP of Student Wellness with the aim of targeting students on the platforms they spend the most time on.
The primary concern for her is mitigating the wait times for students seeking to book an appointment with Student Psychological Services on campus. While wait times have been an issue in the past, the effects of the pandemic on students' mental health have only further exacerbated this issue.
“Specifically with Student Psychological Services, they have a pretty hefty waitlist right now. I believe it's about 30 to 40 students, give or take, and obviously that can change based off the level of severity," said Woinarowicz. “But again, if you are still a student who is at that point that you want individualized therapy, there shouldn't really be a hold to that."
If elected VP of Student Wellness, Woinarowicz hopes to create a program that sponsors underprivileged students and students of color to seek off-campus therapy without the burden of financial stress. Further discussions with various directors of wellness resources across campus will have to take place before the feasibility of the plan is decided.
“I know, too, it’s a short-term solution, but I think that, in the long run, once we have a more developed and expanded Student Psychological Services, then hopefully students won't need to go off campus for therapy,” said Woinarowicz on the topic of sponsoring students.
ASLMU elections results will be announced on Thursday, March 24. ASLMU is holding an event for these announcements in the Living Room, located on the first floor of the Malone Student Center, from 6-7 p.m. RSVP here.
