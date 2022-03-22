With ASLMU elections underway, the Loyolan recently spoke with presidential candidate Chris Wilson, a junior accounting and management double major. Running with Vice Presidential candidate Ava Raymond, Wilson plans on using his finance background and his experiences with mental health resources on campus to connect students and administration while celebrating a diverse student body.
When asked what topics he wants to specifically focus on if he wins the election, Wilson mentioned five primary themes of his campaign.
The first theme that Wilson mentioned was support, which includes "holding the University’s administration accountable and to commit specifically to anti-racism and a just campus."
In order to enact this change, Wilson acknowledges the students' power at LMU: "We make up 85% of the University's revenue in a year; they collect $315 [million] in tuition. So, that's a lot of money coming in and that's a huge voice we have."
The second theme is mental health support, which stems from seeing "a lot of students [who] are struggling." Wilson claims that he wants "to make sure that no students are waiting weeks on end to get an appointment with [Student Psychological Services]." Wilson cites personal experience, as well as experiences from his peers, when discussing the difficulty of acquiring an appointment. Currently students are "having to either find alternative therapy or do their best on their own, which is no place we want to leave people."
Wilson also claimed, "We want to work with University administration on making sure there's strong, strong, strong crisis support. There is a therapist on-call now and we just want to expand that program."
The third theme that Wilson spoke of was funding: "The ASLMU Advocacy Fund is one piece that we're really excited about. It basically would be about financially supporting students who want to do advocacy work, and making sure that that's not a barrier for them. If you want to attend a protest, or your student organization wants to attend [some advocacy event], and you need money for transportation, supplies, etc., that would be a financial aid kind of package that you could apply for through ASLMU."
In terms of community, another theme of his platform, Wilson spoke of supporting "campus traditions" that are "big parts of the LMU student experience. Everybody loves them. Our big piece for those is just integrating them back within the community."
The last theme is dining, which Wilson knows is "something that a lot of students talk about. It's something that people are concerned about. We want to make sure that students [who] are food insecure have three hot meals a day. Then, also making sure everyone has clean [and] healthy food to eat, something that they enjoy to eat and for students [who] are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, any other dietary restrictions, making sure they have access to a fair amount of options."
When asked about recent social movements in the Los Angeles area as well as LMU, Wilson acknowledge the historic nature of the past couple of years, which has brought about "a lot of social pivots and a lot of issues that were ignored by society have been brought to light."
Wilson acknowledges Raymond's status as a "woman in politics." He claimed that "a lot of her work has been focusing on how we support women. In terms of our Women's Health Center [which we actually just released yesterday] for female students, those who are gender- nonconforming or trans students, [we want to make sure that] they have a safe space to go on campus. Incorporating birth control into University sponsored Health Insurance, so that you're not paying for that as a student. That center would also encompass support groups."
ASLMU elections will be happening this week from Tuesday, March 22 to Thursday, March 24. Voting can be found here.
