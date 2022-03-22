ASLMU debates saw a myriad of controversial subjects reach the forefront of conversation across multiple events. Amongst the issues discussed were contraceptives and birth control on campus, transparency with the student body and the availability of mental health resources for students.
One notable topic was the subject of advocating for underrepresented communities and students of color on campus. To better highlight this topic, The Loyolan interviewed the ASLMU presidential candidate Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major.
"Students on any college campus should not feel unsafe, unheard or suppressed," said Salazar when asked about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes within Los Angeles. "Through our Cultural and Justice Organization Town Hall Initiative, Gabi and I have committed to establishing formal and constant communication that promotes proactive behaviors from not just student government, but from the LMU administration."
Throughout their campaign, Salazar and vice presidential candidate Gabi Jeakle, junior history and English double major, have highlighted this point of bringing together marginalized communities on campus through their proposed town hall. They have also shown support for increased mental health resources, better communication between ASLMU and the student body and increased aid for to be concise sexual assault survivors.
In regards to advocacy for underrepresented communities, Salazar said that he and Jeakle plan to advocate for these communities through proactive measures and direct conversation with these groups. "Gabi and I plan to advocate for these communities through a proactive measure that includes consistent speaking with and listening to communities we do not belong to," stated Salazar.
Salazar also stated a desire for an increase in transparency between ASLMU and the student body. He hopes to reconstruct the current Student Activity Fee Allocation Board (SAFAB). distribution, and aims to streamline a more efficient and direct distribution of funds to organizations and movements on campus that need funding.
“Having seen the ASLMU budget and the implicit interests of the University through actions, it is not an overstatement to say there are more efficient and tangible measures that need to be taken in order to best use University resources,” continued Salazar when asked if he believes the University does enough to aid and represent vulnerable communities on campus. “This is devastating considering the implicit failure that this means to an institution that shields itself behind the Jesuit mission.”
“We plan on bridging any communication between student leaders and upper administration through the Town Halls outlined under our Advocacy platform. This would include the demands, needs and interests of the LGBTQ+ community,” stated Salazar when asked how he plans to increase transparency between the University and student body.
When asked if he had any messages for the community, Salazar stated the importance of voting in the upcoming election. He commented, "The LMU general student body has a very important decision to make when electing their student government leaders, so make sure you look into the candidates' lives, interests, involvements and values when voting."
The voting period will be open from Tuesday, March 22 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m. Students who would like to vote can do so through their LEO account.
More information can be found on ASLMU's complete election timeline here.
