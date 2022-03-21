The Presidential Debate, which was the final ASLMU election event, covered topics of birth control, underrepresented communities and mental health resources.
This debate was moderated by Chelsea Brown, the associate director of student engagement for the Center for Service and Action. The candidates running for the position of ASLMU President are Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major, and Chris Wilson, junior accounting and management and leadership double major. Running for the position of ASLMU Vice President on their respective tickets are Ava Raymond, sophomore management and leadership and English double major, and Gabi Jeakle, junior English and history double major.
In their opening statements, Jeakle and Salazar addressed the need for tangible change by advocating for the student body and acting as a liaison between the students and administration. Wilson and Raymond highlighted similar points in their opening statement, continuing to talk about the need to give students a voice and bring the community at LMU closer together.
The first question Brown asked was, “How would you go about recruiting and selecting qualified candidates for these [ASLMU] positions?”
Jeakle and Salazar answered first, highlighting their desire to increase community engagement and choose representatives from underrepresented communities. “The best way to represent and help communities is to reach out to people who are in those communities,” stated Jeakle.
Raymond and Wilson agreed with these points and highlighted the need for engagement with the student body to help underrepresented communities better and create new positions. “Part of our platform actually is that we want to create an ASLMU position for international students,” responded Raymond.
Following these responses, Brown asked the candidates to talk about a time they felt supported by LMU and a time they felt disappointed by the University, which led her to the question, “How will this experience influence the way you make decisions as a president or vice president?”
“My sophomore year, as the pandemic hit, I was severely struggling academically … reaching out to Community of Care, the resources were very much there, but it felt like it was only there on paper,” stated Salazar. “As ASLMU President, I would like to not just shift funds towards the Community of Care program and the Student Psychological Services [SPS] program, but make sure that there is a lot of representation of people who understand not just going through a pandemic, but what it’s like to go through a pandemic not being motivated, [and] feeling like you’re moving against the grain.”
Jeakle highlighted the requirement for the University to create avenues for students to access resources, stating a desire to use ASLMU funding to increase resource transparency with students. She said that while she felt supported by the University, the help she received could have easily been unavailable to other students.
“Me and some of my fellow senators were trying to pass a resolution to have a women’s health clinic on campus,” stated Raymond in response to feeling let down by the University, going on to talk about the disapproval by the University for the women’s health clinic.
“I felt like I needed to talk to someone, I tried to reach out to SPS, and they were like, 'Oh, we’re available in two weeks,' and I was like 'that’s not helpful'. This is a moment of crisis for me,” said Wilson when talking about a moment where he felt let down by the University. “Basically, I just took my debit card, and I took all the money I had and put it on a flight home, because I didn’t feel supported, and I had to go … We really want to make sure students have access to proper mental health support.”
Later in the event, Brown continued the conversation of community engagement by asking, “What ideas do you have for creatively connecting with students to ensure that they are aware of what is being done by both ASLMU and LMU at large?”
Jeakle and Salazar touched on the idea of advocacy and increasing the visibility of underrepresented communities. “Part of our advocacy platform is that we want to make sure cultural and justice organizations receive weekly personal invitations,” stated Salazar.
Raymond and Wilson followed up on this point by talking about increasing in-person engagement, bringing up events such as Wellness Wednesday. “We really want to make sure that people know ASLMU is here for you, ASLMU is here to serve you, ASLMU is the student resource center basically,” responded Raymond.
“I think it’s making sure that ASLMU is the central resource,” stated Wilson. “Right now, when you need something from LMU, you have to go through like 8,000 different websites.”
After the event, candidates from both tickets sat down with Loyolan for an interview about topics discussed during the event.
When asked to elaborate on their plan for women on campus, Raymond blames the Jesuit tradition for the lack of contraceptives on campus:
“We think the Jesuit community adds a lot of value to our community, but we think that there should be condoms in the C-store. There should be free condoms in the residence halls, and we think that there should be a women’s health clinic that would provide free STD testing, that would provide free check-ups and that would provide prescriptions to birth control because ultimately, that is a fundamental need for women.”
“There is so much unspent money at ASLMU, and there is money that is spent in places where it benefits the image of ASLMU but doesn’t benefit the tangible items that our platform carries,” stated Salazar when commenting on recent issues with SPS being unavailable to the large amount of students in need of mental health services. “Having a serious conversation with a variety of student leaders from marginalized communities, the director of SPS and administrators who call the shots is a priority of ours when talking about something as serious as the Student Psychological Services.”
The ASLMU debates are now over, and the voting period will open on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 a.m. Students interested in voting can log into their LEO account and vote for the ASLMU 2022 elections anytime before Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m. For more information, ASLMU’s complete election timeline can be found here.
