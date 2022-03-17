The ASLMU Vice Presidential Debates highlighted topics relevant to the LMU community, such as the lack of birth control and contraceptives on campus.
The first half of the event saw the candidates for Vice President of Sustainability and Operations and Vice President of Student Wellness debating numerous relevant community issues, such as mental health, student housing and environmentalism. Both Drew Hartz, sophomore political science and health and human sciences double major, and Bailey Woinarowicz, sophomore political science major, are running uncontested for their respective positions.
The event opened with candidates introducing themselves and discussing the reasons behind their running for these positions. This debate was moderated by Chelsea Brown, the associate director of student engagement at the Center for Service and Action. Brown also moderated the Senate Town Hall, as previously covered by the Loyolan. For the first part of this debate, Brown asked each candidate questions based on the position they were running for.
Woinarowicz mentioned experience as a student athlete to highlight the intersectionality between athletics and mental health. She emphasized this by stating the importance of bringing mindfulness practices and Jesuit values back to the community at LMU.
Hartz then introduced his previous involvement as an ASLMU Senator-at-Large, McCarthy Residence Hall Association President and LMU Emergency Medical Services employee. He linked these experiences to explain his understanding of the community, stating his focus on serving the LMU student body and fighting for environmental justice due to his passion for environmentalism.
In a question directed to Woinarowicz, Brown asked: "What would you recommend as a new strategy for providing additional mental health resources on campus?"
"94% of our incoming first year students at LMU stated that they thought of considering help from a mental health professional," stated Woinarowicz. She spoke about many solutions, such as increased awareness of mental health resources, talks where students can express their issues with resources on campus and more specific avenues designed to update students on wellness resources.
"How do you plan on representing off-campus students regarding their auxiliary needs like transportation, parking, OneCards and dining?" Brown asked Hartz.
Hartz briefly highlighted a recent resolution he passed focused on parking on campus. A bulk of his answer highlighted the importance of staying in touch with the community and listening to their needs to represent them properly.
Brown asked both candidates: "As you look forward to the next five years of the institution, what do you think the University and ASLMU in general's top priority should be?"
Woinarowicz responded by talking about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion on-campus, highlighting an underlying issue of the University not doing enough for underrepresented student communities. "I think the University needs to do a better job of not only addressing incidents, but also being transparent with the student body and saying what's going on," said Woinarowicz.
Hartz responded with a similar answer, highlighting a broader idea of focusing on bringing back values that were present before COVID-19. "I know the campus was not perfect before COVID. It still had DEI problems, environmental problems – whatever it is. I think there has been a point of regression and it's time to get back to the institution we applied to."
After the closed portion of the debate, the audience also shared questions, with one attendant asking how either candidate's position would work to be intersectional to include all students, including those in underrepresented communities.
Woinarowicz responded by tackling an issue prevalent on campus: the lack of resources for students trying to attain mental health resources. She brought up the idea of sponsoring underprivileged students and students of color to allow them to seek off-campus therapy without having to worry about financial stress.
In closing statements, both candidates highlighted their desire for increased student engagement and their eagerness to fulfill the responsibilities put forward by their respective positions.
In the second half of the event, candidates for Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Justice debated each other, the only position with more than one candidate. Jesus "Paco" Estrada, sophomore theological studies and Spanish double major, and Jeremy Valle, sophomore international relations and environmental studies double major, discussed topics regarding underrepresented communities, contraceptives on campus and efforts towards bringing the LMU community, as a whole, closer together.
In the first question to both candidates, Brown asked: "What is your experience of working with, supporting and uplifting culture and justice groups at LMU, and if elected, how do you plan on continuously developing working relationships with these groups?"
Valle responded by stating his involvement as an executive board member for LMU's Women in Politics organization, a member of LMU's Model United Nations and a member of the ASLMU elections committee. He stated the importance of focusing on marginalized communities and diplomacy through these previous experiences. He also highlighted the disconnect between ASLMU, the University and the student body, noting a need for increased aid and care for marginalized communities on campus.
Estrada highlighted similar points under the umbrella of advocating for diverse groups on campus by talking about his involvement in the Ethnic and Intercultural Services office and the Magis Service Organization. He continued to state the importance of including wider ethnic groups and bringing the community at LMU together and highlighted his own goals of advocating for the voiceless as a student seeking to enter immigration law.
Brown also asked the question: "Can you provide an example of a time where you either learned something new or changed your mind on a social justice issue?"
"I'd say, coming into LMU, something new that I hadn't really learned about, had barely heard about in any of my classes, was LGBT issues — LGBT justice," said Estrada. "Over my first year at LMU, I definitely have gotten to meet and grow and understand LGBT issues, and I'm still growing. I'm still open to learning more about them."
Valle emphasized a similar point in his answer, highlighting his experiences growing up on Staten Island. "I was usually the only person of color in my classes. I didn't really have a general understanding of what it meant to be a person of color until high school," commented Valle. "Whenever anyone had said anything that I now see was racially insensitive, I used to laugh along and think that it was okay or just a joke."
From this point forward, audience members asked questions to the Vice President of Student Wellness candidates.
The first question asked the relationship between diversity, equity and inclusion, and the University's Jesuit identity. Both candidates stated that they had previously or currently identify with the Jesuit faith.
"Our Catholic identity requires us to strive for diversity, equity and inclusion," stated Estrada. "A lot of people think LMU is losing its Catholic identity because of their devotion to diversity, equity and inclusion. But on the contrary, I believe—like I said before—diversity, equity and inclusion is a part of the Catholic identity. I think that can be seen as a challenge, when community members, faculty and alumni believe we are straying away from our Catholic identity."
Valle said, "I think coming to LMU, what is really unique about the Jesuit traditions and values is that they are much more progressive than what people like to give them credit for. That's what makes LMU really unique, and that's a perspective that I really want to bring into the position, including and fighting for [people of] all different groups and backgrounds."
Another question given by the audience asked how the candidates would address the lack of contraceptives and birth control on campus.
Valle answered by stating that there should be accessible and affordable resources for students wanting birth control. They continued to state the importance and normalization of these resources and sexual activities, going on to state a desire for the convenience stores on campus to provide contraceptives, such as condoms.
Estrada highlighted a similar point, stating that ASLMU had talked about and wanted to expand contraceptives and birth control, but suffered a conflict of interest with the University. He noted the goal of swaying the University through theological perspectives to create a space where students are allowed these resources.
Following the audience questions were closing statements from both candidates, where they encouraged students to vote in this election actively and highlighted their general points from the debate.
With the debates and the Senate Town Hall coming to a close, students interested in vote next week. Voting opens on March 22 at 8 a.m. Students interested in finding a complete election timeline can find it here.
