The ASLMU Senate Town Hall took place on March 15. Senator-at-large candidates answered questions from the moderator, Chelsea Brown, the associate director of student engagement.
Present at the event were Ciara Curran, freshman political science major, Mehmet Colakoglu, freshman computer science major, Luca Cannuscio, junior music major and Maya Kalach, junior management and leadership major.
The candidates opened by stating general information about themselves and their views on topics concerning the community. Curran discussed a lack of school spirit at LMU despite its D1 athletic standing. Kalach, a write-in candidate, expressed a similar sentiment and desire to bring school spirit to LMU.
Following opening remarks, Brown asked the candidates: "What do you think is the greatest need of the LMU student body, and how should the Senate work towards addressing it?"
Curran began by mentioning student housing as the biggest issue facing students, citing mold in rooms, dirt in vents and overall lack of cleanliness residences such as the Leavey apartments and Rains Hall. Colakoglu, Cannuscio and Kalach responded by highlighting the need for better mental health services on campus and more resources to help students navigate their integration back into campus life following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kalach referenced her own experience adjusting to campus life as a transfer student; Colakoglu expressed his desire to expand and improve Student Psychological Services and other mental health services on campus. Cannuscio largely agreed with this sentiment and spoke about encouraging collaboration between on-campus groups.
Next, Brown asked about problem solving: "With a total of nine senators, there’s bound to be disagreements. What’s the most effective way to address differences?"
Colakoglu led the conversation by talking about the importance of listening and working with other senators to properly advocate for the desires of the community. Cannuscio agreed with these points, going on to state the importance of finding a common ground amongst disagreements.
Curran continued the conversation by talking about the value of open-mindedness in a community filled with people that hold many different viewpoints. Kalach stated a similar point, and expanded on it by emphasizing the importance of respecting viewpoints that are not necessarily agreed with.
Brown continued: "In what ways will you work to engage with your peers in order to stay attuned to student needs?"
Cannuscio answered the question by initially bringing up engagement events, with Fallapalooza and After Sunset as examples. He also discussed the importance of building social connections to truly see what the student body needs and desires. Cannuscio went on to discuss the importance of staying in-tune with the community by bringing up anti-racist revaluations of policies last semester following a racial attack previously covered by the Loyolan.
Colakoglu followed this up by agreeing with the point of student engagement events, and shared the importance of listening to student clubs and groups. Colakoglu also suggested using the ASLMU budget to fund religious events and working with resident governments within residential halls to better understand the living conditions and desires of students. Curran agreed with these points, reiterating the importance of student engagement events as well as the advertising needed in order for students to attend these events.
The importance of food on campus was also a big talking point. Kalach discussed the strategy of incentivizing students to come to events through free food, and spoke about her experience growing a small community through sharing a space where students could come and receive free meals.
Next, Brown focused on fostering thoughtful conversation with the student body: "College campuses face continuous issues among their student bodies related to race, diversity, gender and class. How will you work to engage all LMU students in dialogue about these issues?"
Kalach mentioned the importance of helping students feel included and connected to the community. “I think creating an open forum for people to communicate things they don’t feel people are talking about … Just hearing from students what they want to see more of," she said.
Curran went on to talk about the need for underrepresented communities to grow closer together as a greater community. She also highlighted the need for students outside of these communities to understand underrepresented communities and the situation that they are in.
Colakoglu then pivoted to emphasize his own involvement in a variety of clubs and groups such as Han Tao, Nikkei Student Union and the Black Student Union. He then talked about his hope for events such as the Asian Pacific American Symposium to occur more frequently.
“I think that it’s going to be an ongoing process that isn’t going to get solved overnight,” said Cannuscio in response to the question. “It’s about taking important and definitive steps forward. I think that within the role of the ASLMU governing body, we kind of set the culture for what students value here at the school.”
The candidates began taking audience questions. One student asked the candidates what sets them apart as leaders.
“My country fell to fascism. I was born in Turkey … It is important to me that we have things like tolerance, multiculturalism, diversity and social justice, because those things were not an option for where I come from,” answered Colakoglu. “That is why I am here; I want to show my community, I want to make it better, I want to make it safer and I want to make it more welcoming.”
Another student asked what the candidates would do for mental health services on campus, apart from an increase in funding.
Cannuscio detailed his involvement in Recovery at LMU and some of their projects: “There are a number of interesting and exciting initiatives that they [Recovery at LMU] are heading … that would create an environment where students come together in a support group setting.”
After the Town Hall, each candidate spoke with the Loyolan and elaborated on points from the event.
“Having stuff like Wellness Wednesday with all the cultural groups would be really cool — also maybe having a dinner with all the different groups, having just a night where all the clubs come together and talk about different issues that they’re going through,” said Curran when asked about what should be done for marginalized groups on campus.
The Loyolan also asked the role of Student Psychological Services and how the Senate would work to better increase mental health services for students on campus.
“I think the wellness educators are really the way to go. They’re really passionate about what they do,” said Kalach. “I feel sometimes the idea of therapy sounds scary and like it’s too much, so also creating events where people can feel united and together [is important]."
Candidates will gather again for the Vice Presidential Debate in the Hill on March 16 at 6 p.m. and the Presidential Debate in St. Robert's Auditorium on March 17 at 6 p.m.
