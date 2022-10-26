From 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 to 8 a.m. on Oct. 21, the students of Belles Service Organization demonstrated in their annual 24-hour silent protest outside of William H. Hannon Library in acknowledgment of Domestic Violence Awareness (DVA) Month. Students stood with masks or duct tape covering their mouths, and held signs that shared information about domestic violence in the U.S.
Some signs included facts such as, “1/3 teens face dating violence,” and “over one year, 10 million women and men are affected by domestic violence.” Other signs shared simple statements like, “love shouldn’t hurt,” and “end violence against everyone.” According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 21% of college students have reported experiencing dating violence by a current partner, and 32% of college students have reported experiencing dating violence by a previous partner.
“The purpose [of the silent protest] is to raise awareness to the LMU campus and community about different statistics regarding domestic violence and its prevalence, which is often overlooked,” said Mya Thuraisingam, a senior finance major and the finance chair of Belles. Thuraisingam sat at a table behind other members, waiting for her shift to begin and answering questions from passing students.
LMU Belles was founded in 1960 and is the second-oldest service organization on campus, behind the Crimson Circle. Belles surround their work around DVA and building healthy relationships. This year, their theme is “At the Tip of the Iceberg,” highlighting that with “conversations surrounding domestic violence, or [with] domestic violence itself, a lot of times what we see is just the tip of the iceberg,” as Thuraisingam explained.
This protest is one of many events Belles held during the month of October for DVA Month. Earlier in the month, they hosted a self-defense class, and on Oct. 25, they held a candlelight vigil for domestic violence survivors.
Ayana O’Brien, a senior international relations major and president of Belles, emphasized the importance of their protest being silent. “When there’s lack of access to resources, [survivors] have their voices silenced,” said O’Brien. “It becomes even more difficult to reach out for those resources and have those kinds of conversations. They’re not easy conversations to have, and depending on your race or sexuality, you might not even feel like you deserve to say the things that have happened to you.”
This year, O’Brien aimed to emphasize the “intersections” among domestic violence survivors.
“We put one face on [survivors] — one gender, one sexuality,” stated O’Brien. “We really thought it was important for the wider LMU community to be aware of the fact that anyone and everyone can be affected by domestic violence.”
Part of Belles’ inclusion is shown in the posters at their protest rather than generalizing survivors to just women, they included “everybody” in their phrases and shared statistics about both women and men. Though the organization itself is reserved for female-identifying and non-binary students, O’Brien reiterates the need to “talk about how domestic violence affects different populations.”
The Belles' silent protest is the second on-campus protest this month, following the student-led protest on behalf of Facilities Management employees that took place on Oct. 3. Though protests are allowed by the University, some students may feel hesitant to join in on speaking out on campus, particularly on heavier topics like domestic violence.
For those who want to speak out, particularly for DVA, O’Brien advises that it is important “knowing that, whatever you have to say or whatever you’re nervous about or whatever you’re feel passionate about, there’s going to be 10, 20, 50, 100 people that are going to feel the same way and want to speak up with you.”
For students interested learning more about Belles, they can visit their Instagram @lmubelles, and follow their events on their LEO page. Recruitment for all service organizations begins in the spring.
If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 to connect with a trained counselor. Contact LMU CARES for confidential care at 310-258-4381, located on the third floor of Malone (Malone 301). For emergencies, call 911.
