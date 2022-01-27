The Eta Alpha chapter of Beta Theta Pi is not allowed to participate in the spring 2022 recruitment process due to allegations of underground activities and hazing. This action is part of a series of interim responsive measures the fraternity is facing, including a suspension of new member activities and limited chapter operations.
The fraternity announced their inability to participate in recruitment in a now-deleted Instagram post on Jan. 27. “We are incredibly disappointed that we are unable to meet you potential new members and to miss the opportunity of welcoming you into our brotherhood,” read the post, “but Beta isn’t going anywhere.”
The current spring 2022 sanctions against the fraternity are a result of an alleged event from the fall 2021 semester. This is the third semester in recent years that Beta Theta Pi has received disciplinary action. According to the chapter status webpage maintained by the Sorority and Fraternity Life (SFL) division of Student Leadership and Development, Beta Theta Pi faced a disciplinary warning in the fall of 2019 and an educational workshop, creative sanctioned social probation in spring 2020, prior to the current disciplinary measures.
The investigation into the hazing allegations is handled by the Department of Campus Safety (DPS) and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Responsibility (OSCCR). Chief Robbie Williams of DPS and Dean of Students Terri Mangione, Ph.D.,both declined to comment about Beta Theta Pi, and referred the Loyolan to Devin Walker, associate director of Sorority & Fraternity Life.
“Sorority and Fraternity Life seeks to ensure that our students understand what can be considered hazing, why it is important to not engage in those types of activities and how to intervene should hazing occur,” said Walker. “We emphasize that accountability doesn’t just rest with the institution, as LMU students should also hold each other accountable when they recognize potential harm in the community.”
44 American states have passed anti-hazing laws, and California is one of 13 states where hazing is a felony crime if it results in a death or serious injury. However, since 2000, over 50 college students have died from fraternity-related hazing.
This is the third listed semester of misbehavior by Beta Theta Pi, and Walker noted the work SFL does to track the trends of Greek organizations on campus.
“We work with our colleagues on campus to monitor trends in the behaviors of our organizations so that we can address issues appropriately,” said Walker. “Much of the work that we do to buck those trends occurs in our day-to-day work in meetings with the leaders and advisors of these organizations to proactively address potential issues.”
Beta’s members are deeply involved in fraternal leadership on campus, with fraternity member Jackson Oehmler being the president of the student-run Interfraternity Council.
Although the fraternity is being kept out of recruitment, the group has been vocal on social media about their intent to return to full social capacity.
For those wary about potential dangers like hazing or harassment in Greek life, Walker urges interested students to view the resources on the SFL website, especially the chapter status page, which is updated frequently. “We believe in transparency,” said Walker.
