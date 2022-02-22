Despite uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the University announced that LMU’s 110th Commencement Exercises for the class of 2022 will be held in person on campus, according to an email sent out to students on Feb. 22.
The undergraduate ceremony will be held on May 7 at 11 a.m., the graduate ceremony on May 8 at 10 a.m. and the exercises for Loyola Law School graduates will be held the following weekend on May 15 at 12 p.m.
Commencement has not been held on the Bluff since 2019 due to the pandemic. The commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 were postponed until July 2021, during which the University held a “mega commencement” at SoFi Stadium.
The announcement email stated that the University will continue to follow all local health and safety guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 as it prepares for the in-person event, and will provide more details in the coming weeks.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
