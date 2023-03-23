Following student debates and a recent town hall meeting, Drew Hartz, a junior health and human sciences and political science double major, and Olayinka "Yinka" Akinlade, a junior film and television production major have been elected ASLMU president and executive vice president, respectively. This slate ran uncontested for the first time in at least 10 years, with two to four teams running against one another in previous years.
Throughout the Hartz-Akinlade campaign, the duo focused on “inspiring integrity” as their central mission statement, relying on a combined four years of experience working for ASLMU to guide their next steps. With this new platform, they hope to cultivate a sense of unity and collaboration on campus, while “amplifying student voices and leveraging the University’s resources to see students thrive.” With Hartz’s previous roles as senator and vice president of sustainability and operations and Akinlade’s as senator and academic affairs representative, they plan to build a better and brighter path forward with three values in mind: individuality, experience and transparency.
Jesus "Paco" Estrada, a junior Spanish and theological studies double major, held onto his seat and was reelected as vice president of cultural affairs and justice, despite being the only contested slot in this year’s campaign. David Range, freshman political science major, and Mehmet Colakoglu, a sophomore computer science and psychology double major were Estrada’s competitors .
The following candidates who were elected while running unopposed include:
Vice President of Academic Affairs Claire Davis, a junior political science and journalism double major
Vice President of Sustainability and Operations Josh Petteruti, a junior environmental science major
Vice President of Student Wellness Bailey Woinarowicz, a junior political science major
Of the nine slots available for senators-at-large, the following six students ran and were elected:
Sofia Ferguson, a freshman psychology major
Kimberly Freeman, a freshman marketing major
Shayan Jamaleddin, a sophomore entrepreneurship and international relations double major
Robert "Bobby" McCafferty III, a sophomore economics major
Nicholas "Nick" Parr, a sophomore marketing major
Saanya Xavier, a sophomore economics major
