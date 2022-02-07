Effective Feb. 15, California will be ending its statewide indoor mask mandate. L.A. County will not be following suit.
Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement at 3:17 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 with a tweet that read:
NEW: CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15.Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.Get vaccinated. Get boosted.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 7, 2022
Per the governor’s office, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. The state also plans to lift its requirement for visitors to obtain negative tests prior to visiting hospitals and nursing homes.
The tweet ends with a reminder to “Get vaccinated. Get boosted.”
Gov. Newsom’s administration announced in mid-December 2021 that California would be enforcing a mask mandate until January, but later extended it through Feb. 15.
However, L.A. County will not align with the state’s changes and will continue to require indoor masking at a local level. On Feb. 3, the county announced the parameters for loosening mask mandates. Only if L.A. County experiences two consecutive weeks "at or below 'moderate' transmission levels" — fewer than 50 new cases per 10,000 people for over week — will masking requirements be relaxed.
Additionally, despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are on the decline, L.A. County doesn't plan to ease the outdoor mask mandate until hospitalizations fall under a 2,500-person threshold over seven days.
Los Angeles County Public Health continues to maintain that COVID-19 transmission is “high and substantial,” and masks will be mandatory in all indoor public settings and outdoor “Mega Events” with greater than 5,000 people.
"Though the state is lifting its indoor mask requirement for vaccinated individuals next week, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will continue to require masking indoors until the county case count meets specific thresholds," said Devra Schwartz, LMU's Vice President of Campus Safety and Security. "Throughout the pandemic, LMU has remained steadfast in aligning our protocols with LA County health officer orders. As such, masking continues to be required on campus indoors regardless of one’s vaccination status until otherwise instructed by LA County Public Health."
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
