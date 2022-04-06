According to text messages obtained by the Loyolan that appeared to be sent by Jackson Oehmler, the former InterFraternity Council (IFC) president will reportedly be stepping down from his position effective immediately.
Oehmler’s resignation follows an LMU Survivors Instagram post which stated that “A member of Beta [Theta Pi] has been heard on multiple occasions to make light of sexual assault, victim blame, and defend his ‘brothers’ who have assaulted multiple women.” While the post did not mention the Beta member by name, numerous comments on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak suggested Oehmler’s connection to the claims.
The comments made on Yik Yak added onto the claims already made through the LMU Survivors Instagram post. Anonymous posters called into question the support of Oehmler and his respective fraternity: “If I was the president of a sorority I would refuse to do any events with Beta ... how can [you] want [your] sorority to be around a frat like that? Boycott all beta events”.
The text message which appeared to come from Oehmler stated that following the release of the story on Instagram, he has received “literal threats” from members of Sorority and Fraternity Life (SFL) and noted being “terrified for [his] own safety.”
The former IFC president also stated that the initial Instagram post was “lacking in truth,” however, the backlash “is just not worth it.”
The Loyolan will continue to update as the situation develops.
