Jennette McCurdy, a New York Times bestselling author and former Nickelodeon star, is set to speak on campus about her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died," at the Loyolan’s First Amendment Week (FAW) keynote event on Feb. 15.
McCurdy joins former speakers John Legend, Monica Lewinsky, Jesse Williams and others as the most recent headlining personality of FAW. The event is co-sponsored by the Loyolan, ASLMU and GSLMU.
McCurdy began acting at six years old and spent the majority of her life in the spotlight, starring in Nickelodeon’s hit show "iCarly" and its spin-off "Sam & Cat." The former actress made headlines in August 2022 when she published her first book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which revealed her battles with fame, addiction and abuse. Upon release, the book sold out within 24 hours and has received widespread critical acclaim.
The book’s content is a modern-day example of the spirit of FAW, which champions the five freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment, especially freedom of speech. Regarding her complicated relationship with her mother, McCurdy wrote: “Why do we romanticize the dead? Why can’t we be honest about them? Especially moms, they’re the most romanticized of anyone.”
Today’s college students would have been in their tweens when McCurdy was at the height of her acting career, but “I'm Glad My Mom Died” explains the trauma she experienced behind the scenes. For one, her mother exercised extreme control over her appearance, encouraging McCurdy to adopt daily calorie restrictions and weigh-ins.
“I was conditioned to believe any boundary I wanted was a betrayal of her, so I stayed silent. Cooperative,” wrote McCurdy.
Now 30 years old, McCurdy pursues writing and directing after retiring from the screen in 2017. Her essays have been published by The Wall Street Journal and HuffPost, and her one-woman show “I’m Glad My Mom Died” — which inspired the book — enjoyed two sold-out runs in Los Angeles.
This year’s keynote event will give LMU students the chance to witness Jennette McCurdy as she is — not the character she felt pushed to portray by her mother and others. Line up at Burns Recreation Center Back Court before 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 to ensure your seat inside!
Click here to see all events planned for FAW, which will take place Feb. 13 to Feb. 20.
