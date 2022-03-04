L.A. County lifted its universal indoor mask mandate on Mar. 4, marking a severe acceleration of the expected face-covering guidance timeline. Now, beginning on March 7, LMU will be following suit for all students in classrooms, dining spaces and various indoor locations. When Lions return from spring break, they will be permitted to cross classroom thresholds without masks.
LMU Communications made the announcement at 1:31 p.m. on Friday, March 7 with an email that read:
“In alignment with updated guidance from public health authorities, including this week’s health order from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, LMU will no longer require masks indoors on all its campuses starting March 7, though specific exclusions may apply. LMU community members are welcome to continue wearing masks.”
Per the email, indoor masks are still required at the LMU Children’s Learning Center, Student Health Services and Student Psychological Services. In addition, LMU will be reevaluating campus visitation protocols over the next two weeks.
The announcement ends with a reminder that the University will be updating health order and public health guidance in the near future, and to “please respect and honor the personal choices of community members who decide to continue wearing masks or those who decide to stop wearing masks.”
LMU Communications' email marks the first time that LMU students are permitted to attend classes and indoor events unmasked since February 2020. Underclassmen have never attended an LMU course without the prerequisite of indoor masking. Upperclassmen undoubtedly remember leaving for spring break on Mar. 6, 2020 and returning to campus only to clean out their respective dormitories due to the initial surge of COVID-19.
Throughout the pandemic, LMU has applied L.A. County’s COVID-19 procedures on campus. This loosening of indoor masking marks yet another instance where the University has aligned with the County’s health guidelines.
For context, UCLA announced that L.A. County’s loosened masking parameters will not be adopted on their own campus. However, UCLA is on the quarter system, and can change their mask guidance monthly. LMU is on the semester system and therefore more likely to set masking parameters through the end of the academic year.
The state of California ended its statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15, as previously reported by the Loyolan. At that time, L.A. County refused to align with the state’s changes, and maintained that masking requirements would be relaxed only if L.A. County experienced two consecutive weeks “at or below ‘moderate’ transmission levels”, or fewer than 50 new cases per 10,000 people for over a week.
L.A. County was declared to be in a low coronavirus community level, according to CDC data released on Thursday, March 3. Consequently, the county has issued a new health order that will lift all indoor masking restrictions regardless of vaccination status. Local businesses have the ability to retain masking parameters for both customers and employees.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
